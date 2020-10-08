Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Pushing Back Against 1080

Thursday, 8 October 2020, 12:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand First Party

“In 2017 New Zealand First negotiated in the coalition agreement a commitment to support scientific research into 1080 alternatives through such agencies as the National Science Challenges. 1080 has been banned worldwide and we must find a safe alternative when dealing with the imported possum plague that besets our country. We negotiated to expand poison free pest trapping zones and ensure pests control on crown land is effectively implemented,” said New Zealand First Leader Winston Peters

“We negotiated to support coordinated development of the possum fur industry and continue to support pest eradication whilst building a trapping industry. That is, turn a major problem into a major economic and employment opportunity.

“On Waiheke Island this is already being demonstrated. Waiheke is 1080 free as is the huge Miramar Peninsula initiative 1080 free in its pest eradication programme,” said Mr Peters

“Other initiatives of this type are starting around New Zealand, slowly, but surely. This programme Te Korowai O Waiheke supported by Predator Free 2050, a funding recipient of the Provincial Growth Fund, illustrates a seriously practical alternative to the use of 1080 (supported by all the other parties).

“New Zealand Firsts policy is to engage with community groups, iwi, and all interested parties in a long term change to the way we handle pest eradication without using a dangerous product like 1080. On this matter the rest of the world is not wrong on 1080, New Zealand is,” said Mr Peters.

“Our country has a unique ecosystem of international significance meaning it must be protected from potential threats, and be preserved for future generations. New Zealand First advocates for conservation policies that are proactive, safe, create employment, and engage with local communities.”

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand First Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Last Night’s Debate, And Beyond

It really hasn’t been a good week for Judith Collins to be wheeling out her Little Me impression of Donald Trump, yet the similarities have been striking. There’s been (a) the need to project an image of strength above all else (b) the interruption laden, mockery-laced debating style (c) the making of policy on the hoof (d) the tendency for the rest of the National “team” to learn about new policy after Collins has announced it (e) the lip service to Covid safety precautions amid passionate declarations about the overwhelming need to re-open the economy… And last but not least (f) the repeated, unlikely expressions of religiosity. Unlikely because Trump and Collins had spent most of their lives without ever seeming beforehand to be the natural champions of the religious right... More>>

 

Grant Robertson: NZ Tops Bloomberg Business Survey For COVID-19 Response, Future Investment Plans

New Zealand has topped a new Bloomberg Media business survey ranking countries’ COVID-19 responses, and is the country business executives feel most confident to invest in. More>>

ALSO:

Cannabis Referendum: Narrow Support For Legalisation In Latest Poll

Cannabis advocates say a new survey shows the drug could be on track to become legal in the referendum, but a narrow margin makes the outcome uncertain. More>>

ALSO:

PM: Auckland Will Move To Level 1 This Week

Jacinda Ardern says all signs point to the Auckland cluster being under control but warns that people need to remain vigilant. More>>

ALSO:

Labour: Faster, Cheaper Planning Laws Will Protect Environment

Labour is committed to delivering better outcomes for our natural and urban environments, and so will repeal and replace the Resource Management Act.
Labour leader Jacinda Ardern said Labour’s changes will remove complexity and inconsistency, improve environmental outcomes, and reduce costs for all involved.... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 