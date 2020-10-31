Prime Minister's Opening Statement From 4.30pm Press Conference

Good afternoon

Yesterday we concluded discussions on the final text of a Co-operation Agreement between the incoming Labour Government and the Green Party.

Green Party members are currently discussing the Agreement, but in the interests of transparency we are releasing it publicly in tandem with their deliberations.

On election night I said I want to govern for all New Zealanders and to reach as wide a consensus on key issues as possible.

This agreement does that, while honouring the mandate provided to Labour to form a majority government in our own right.

The Cooperation agreement balances these two objective, while not committing to a more formal coalition or confidence and supply arrangement.

Firstly the Agreement commits the Greens to not opposing confidence and supply votes and supporting the Government on procedural motions.

This has the effect of strengthening the government’s stability and will ensure there is always a strong majority in Parliament on the most important votes.

As we accelerate our recovery from Covid strong stable Government is essential to New Zealand. Between this agreement and our existing parliamentary majority we won’t be held back from getting on with the work needed to rebuild our economy and continue to keep New Zealand safe from COVID.

Secondly the Agreement identifies policy areas where Labour and the Greens will work together. This is specifically around climate change, the environment and biodiversity and child wellbeing and relates to work started last term where there is a desire to see it continue.

These are areas where the policy and experience of the Greens will provide a positive contribution to the Labour Government, but without any requirement for either party to have to reach consensus.

Finally James Shaw and Marama Davidson have been offered Ministerial positions outside of the Cabinet in the policy areas we have agreed to work with the Greens on.

James Shaw would continue as Climate Change Minister and would also pick up an Associate Environment delegation focused on Biodiversity.

James knows climate change inside out. His expertise in this complex and detailed policy area is an important skill set to tap into and he has a range of domestic and international stakeholder relationships that are important to maintain. Stability and predictability in climate change policy will be key, and that has been feedback I’ve picked up from stakeholders ranging from NGOs to the business community.

Marama Davidson would pick up the new position of Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence and Associate Minister of Housing focused on homelessness. Last term Green MP Jan Logie led the work on family and sexual violence as an Under-Secretary and it is at an important phase of implementation. Again continuity on addressing this issue of national shame is front of mind for me.

It’s also my strong belief that this is an area that should be a ministerial portfolio in its own right.

Ultimately the proposed Cooperation Agreement reflects yet another evolution in our system of MMP.

Never before has one party won a majority under MMP, but that is not to say the principals of MMP should be ignored. Furthermore it is also simply not how I do politics.

I think this agreement strikes the right balance of the parties working on issues where there is agreement, allowing space for disagreement and independence, delivering business continuity and predictability in key policy areas - especially climate policy - and guaranteeing that Labours majority is bolstered on key votes to ensure the ongoing stability of the majority Government.

It is now in the hands of Green members and we will confirm the outcome of their decision once it is made today.

I want to make one final note on the Agreement and also signal some key milestones in the week ahead.

There is reference in it to the Labour Government’s intention to work with political parties from across Parliament on issues affecting our democracy – specifically the Electoral Commissions 2012 recommended changes to MMP, changes to electoral finance law and the length of the parliamentary term.

These were issues that came up in the lead up to and during the election. I intend to follow through on that.

I believe the current parliament is uniquely positioned to address these long term issues and find a consensus on them, and judging from recent public comment there appears to be an appetite across parliament to take action on at least some of these issues.

Finally the week ahead.

On Monday I will name the new Cabinet. I will do that regardless of the decision by Green members on the Cooperation Agreement.

Ministers will be formally sworn in next Friday at Government House and the first Cabinet meeting will occur that afternoon.

I will also give a speech later next week setting out the new Government’s priorities though to the end of this year, in particular actions we will take to accelerate the economic recovery and to continue keeping New Zealand and New Zealanders safe from COVID.

I’ll now take questions.

