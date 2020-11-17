Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Caucus Co-chairs Reaffirm Labour Commitment To Māori

Tuesday, 17 November 2020, 2:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

Rino Tirikatene

Willow-Jean Prime

Labour Māori Caucus Co-Chairs

MP for Te Tai Tonga, Rino Tirikatene and MP for Northland, Willow-Jean Prime were this morning unanimously elected as new co-chairs of the Labour Māori Caucus.

The Labour MPs, who replace outgoing co-chairs Willie Jackson and Meka Whaitiri, say they are focused on continuing the caucus’s work across Government to deliver for Māori.

“Thanks to the support of our communities, the Labour Māori Caucus now has a record 15 members, each a committed representative of their people,” says Willow-Jean Prime.

“The opportunity for Rino and I to lead this Caucus in further improving the health of our whānau, the environment, and creating opportunities in the Māori economy is humbling and exciting.

“We are getting on with the job. Labour has a clear mandate from Māori to deliver on the policies of our Māori and wider Labour manifestos in order to get our whānau through these challenging times.

“We mihi to Willie Jackson and Meka Whaitiri for the incredible mahi and leadership they have provided to our Māori Caucus and communities over the last three years.

“From record investment in Māori-targeted funding in consecutive Budgets to increasing the number of Māori DHB chairs and District Court judges, the change that has occurred backed by their strength and focus on ‘whānau first’ is huge,” says Willow-Jean Prime.

“It is a privilege to be the voice of our people and I am confident that alongside the tautoko of our fellow Labour Māori Caucus colleagues, we will continue to promote the interests and wellbeing of Māori in our Government,” says Rino Tirikatene.

“Māori now make up 25 per cent of Cabinet. The wider Māori caucus has proven experience from across te ao Māori and politics, and new talent in MPs such as Shanan Halbert (Rongowhakaata, Ngāti Whitikaupeka) and Arena Williams (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Tūhoe, Ngāi Tahu).

“We will use this depth of talent and experience to ensure we have progressive, strong Māori voices in every decision of the Government, to honour the trust and confidence of the mandate Māori have given us.

“As co-chairs, we will ensure the Labour Māori Caucus continues to advocate hard for our people. Together, we will support Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to continue rolling out Labour’s plan that is moving in the right direction and investing in our people,” says Rino Tirikatene.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Chris Liddell, The RCEP, And Reviving Our Trade With Iran Under Biden

Being nominated by US President Donald Trump to head a key international organisation should have been the kiss of death for any nominee, even before Trump lost his bid for re-election. Throughout his presidency, Trump has done his best to wreck every single multilateral organisation to which the US belonged, including the World Trade Organisation, the World Health Organisation, NATO and Unesco. He has also violated almost every major international treaty the US had signed onto – from the Paris climate change accords to the Iran nuclear deal... More>>

 

Greens: Auckland COVID-19 Case Shows Need For Extended Sick Leave Before Busy Christmas Period

The case of an Auckland city worker heading to work with COVID-19 symptoms shows the need for urgent extended sick leave, Green Party Workplace Relations spokesperson Jan Logie said today. “What has become abundantly clear during the COVID-19 pandemic ... More>>

ALSO:

Industry: New Fund Launched To Reduce Carbon Emissions From Coal And Gas

The Labour Government is quickly delivering a key election policy that will help business to switch from fossil fuels like coal and gas to clean energy for process heat while accelerating the economic recovery from Covid. The $70 million fund will ... More>>

Economy: Crown Accounts Better Than Forecast As Confidence In The Economy Grows

The Government’s books were stronger than expected as the economy continues to recover post COVID lockdown, the Finance Minister Grant Robertson says. The Crown Accounts for the three months to the end of September show a lower than forecast ... More>>

ALSO:

Prime Minister: Masks To Be Compulsory On Some Transport

Masks will be mandatory on all domestic flights in New Zealand, as well as public transport in Auckland, from Thursday. More>>

ALSO:

Trade: New Zealand Signs Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership

Increase to New Zealand’s GDP by around $2 billion each year Increase opportunities for NZ exporters to access regional markets Cuts red tape and offers one set of trade rules across the Asia Pacific region New government procurement, competition policy More>>

ALSO:

Ministry Of Health: Auckland Community Case Update

Auckland Regional Public Health Service has this afternoon conducted a detailed interview with the case announced today at 1pm in the community in Auckland. We now know that this person’s role at A-Z Collection is in a customer facing role, as ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 