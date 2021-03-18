Parliament

Cancellation Of Anzac Day Commemorations At Gallipoli

Thursday, 18 March 2021, 3:28 pm
Hon Meka Whaitiri

Minister for Veterans

Minister for Veterans’ Meka Whaitiri has confirmed today that there will be no New Zealand and Australian public Anzac Day services at Gallipoli this year.

“New Zealand and Australian officials have worked closely with health authorities and other Government agencies as well as our Turkish hosts, and the Government has accepted advice that because of COVID-19, it is not safe to hold public commemorations at Gallipoli this year,” Meka Whaitiri said.

“We have taken into account the welfare of New Zealanders and other nationals travelling to our Gallipoli services, as well as the impact of large gatherings in Turkey. We continue to value the generous support of the Turkish authorities for our Gallipoli commemorations, and are committed to resuming Anzac Day services at Gallipoli when it is safe to do so.”

The New Zealand Embassy in Turkey will arrange for wreaths to be privately laid during Anzac Day at the Anzac Commemorative Site and Chunuk Bair on behalf of the New Zealand Government and people.

The 2020 Anzac Day Services at Gallipoli were also cancelled due to COVID-19.

“While we know many New Zealanders around the world will be disappointed that they cannot travel to Gallipoli, we encourage them to engage with the Stand at Dawn concept which began last year and which provides a way for Kiwis to take a moment to reflect on everything Anzac Day stands for,” she said.

Further details around Stand at Dawn commemorative activities will be announced by the New Zealand Defence Force and the Royal New Zealand Returned and Services’ Association next month.

