Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Homebuyers Need Action, Not Political Pondering

Thursday, 15 April 2021, 12:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The Government’s admission that it’s considering forcing councils to open up more land for housing in the near future is the right idea, but New Zealanders need a Government that will take action rather than just think about it, Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says.

“It’s nice to see the Environment Minister thinking out loud about bringing forward parts of the National Policy Statement on Urban Development. It’s an acknowledgement that my Member’s Bill to introduce emergency housing powers is the right approach.”

Ms Collins’ draft legislation would immediately require all urban councils to zone enough land for at least 30 years of housing development, effectively put in place emergency housing powers similar to those used in Canterbury following the 2010 and 2011 earthquakes.

National’s plan would also help councils fund supporting infrastructure by providing a grant of $50,000 for every new dwelling consented over and above a historical average.

Further evidence of the need for swift action was seen in figures released today by REINZ, which showed house prices increased by $96,000 in the past two months alone.

“New Zealanders can’t wait another three years for the Government to do something about housing supply when house prices are jumping $12,000 a week,” Ms Collins says.

“With every passing day of Government inaction, the dream of home ownership is slipping further and further away from many New Zealanders.

“National’s plan would immediately short circuit the Resource Management Act and free up enough land for 30 years’ worth of housing development to get houses built quickly.”

National’s approach has already proven successful in Christchurch where a surge in housing supply following the earthquakes saw house prices increase by just 2.9 per cent annually, compared to 7.4 per cent across the rest of New Zealand, from July 2014 to March 2019.

“Christchurch is now the most affordable city in New Zealand to buy a house, which proves National’s plan will work.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Erebus Memorial In Parnell

Social media can be a wonderful tool for bringing people together in a common cause. It can also be a seedbed and spreader of mis-information on a community-wide scale. To which category do the protests against the siting of an Erebus memorial (to the 257 New Zealanders who died in that tragedy) in a secluded corner of a Parnell park happen to belong? IMO, it is clearly the latter, and the reasons for thinking so are explained below... More>>

 

Agriculture: Government To Phase Out Live Exports By Sea

The Government has announced that the export of livestock by sea will cease following a transition period of up to two years, said Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor. “At the heart of our decision is upholding New Zealand’s reputation for high ... More>>

ALSO:

Norman Gemmell: New Zealand’s New Housing Policy Is Really Just A New Tax Package — And It’s A Shambles

Norman Gemmell , Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington Economists like to talk about “optimal policy instruments” — essentially, policies that achieve their objectives more effectively or efficiently than the alternatives, and ... More>>

Climate Change: Emissions Report Shows Urgent Action Needed

Every part of Government will need to take urgent action to bring down emissions, the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw said today in response to the recent rise in New Zealand’s greenhouse emissions. The latest annual inventory of New ... More>>

ALSO:


Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

Police: Police Accept Findings Of IPCA Report Into Photographs Taken At Checkpoint

Police accept the findings of a report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) relating to photographs taken at a checkpoint in Northland. On November 16, 2019, Police set up a checkpoint down the road from a fight night event in Ruakaka ... More>>

ALSO:

Health: Drug-Testing Law To Be Made Permanent

Interim legislation that is already proving to keep people safer from drugs will be made permanent, Health Minister Andrew Little says. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 