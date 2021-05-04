Ron Brierley Knighthood To Go

Ron Brierley has written to the Clerk of the Executive Council to tender his resignation as a Knight Bachelor. The Queen has been informed.

The forfeiture follows the Prime Minister initiating the process to remove his Knighthood.

The Clerk of the Executive Council wrote to him on 6 April 2021 on behalf of the Prime Minister, giving him 30 days in which to provide any information that he considered relevant before the Prime Minister made her decision.

Ron Brierley may no longer use the title “Sir”, and he has been asked to return his insignia.

