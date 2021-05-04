Ron Brierley Knighthood To Go
Tuesday, 4 May 2021, 1:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government
Ron Brierley has written to the Clerk of the Executive
Council to tender his resignation as a Knight Bachelor. The
Queen has been informed.
The forfeiture follows the
Prime Minister initiating the process to remove his
Knighthood.
The Clerk of the Executive Council wrote
to him on 6 April 2021 on behalf of the Prime Minister,
giving him 30 days in which to provide any information that
he considered relevant before the Prime Minister made her
decision.
Ron Brierley may no longer use the title
“Sir”, and he has been asked to return his
insignia.
