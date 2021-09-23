National Welcomes Amazon’s Investment In New Zealand’s Digital Future
Thursday, 23 September 2021, 1:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
Amazon Web Services’ investment of $7.5 billion to
develop a world-class Cloud Computing Data Centre in New
Zealand is a huge vote of confidence in our digital future,
says National spokesperson for Digital Economy and
Communications Melissa Lee.
“As more business is
done online and our tech sector booms, it’s clear we need
fit-for-purpose tech infrastructure for our
economy.
“Amazon’s investment is a massive
confidence boost to our digital economy and will encourage
more young New Zealanders to aspire to fulfilling, exciting
and high-paying jobs in IT and innovative new
industries.
“National wants to nurture a tech sector
that grows the economy and allows New Zealand to compete on
the world stage. Amazon’s investment is an encouraging
sign it believes in these policies too.
“Our digital
economy has innovative and inspiring technology start-ups
across New Zealand that have blossomed into powerhouse
industries globally, and this investment in our digital
future will be
transformative.”
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid-19, 21/9: 1,108 Overall Cases, 4,800,000+ Vaccine Doses
23 new cases have been discovered in Auckland, which has moved to Level 3 as of Tuesday night. 818 of the Auckland cases have recovered alongside all of the Wellington cases... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On Canada’s Election, And The AUKUS Defence Pact
Yesterday, Canada held an election in which everyone lost, including the voters. After holding its most expensive ( $C600 million) election campaign ever, the result was Groundhog Day, with the five main parties getting almost exactly the same number of seats as they did last time around, in 2019. Same overall result too: Liberals leader and PM Justin Trudeau will once again be leading a minority government... More>>