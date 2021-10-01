Have Your Say On The Te Pire Mō Te Hararei Tūmatanui O Te Kāhui O Matariki/Te Kāhui O Matariki Public Holiday Bill

Have your say on the Te Pire mō te Hararei Tūmatanui o te Kāhui o Matariki/Te Kāhui o Matariki Public Holiday Bill

The purpose of this bill is to establish an annual public holiday acknowledging Matariki. Matariki marks the rising of the Matariki star cluster (also known as the Pleiades), signaling the start of the Māori New Year, and a time to gather with whānau/family and friends. The exact date varies each year to align with the Māori lunar calendar (maramataka).

This bill sets out the dates between 2022 and 2052 when the public holiday would be observed. If passed, it would also provide for dates past 2052. The first Te Kāhui o Matariki public holiday would be on Friday, 24 June 2022.

Tell the Māori Affairs Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Thursday 11 November 2021.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Get more details about the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates



