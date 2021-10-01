Have Your Say On The Te Pire Mō Te Hararei Tūmatanui O Te Kāhui O Matariki/Te Kāhui O Matariki Public Holiday Bill
Friday, 1 October 2021, 11:14 am
Press Release: Maori Affairs Committee
Have your say on the Te Pire mō te Hararei
Tūmatanui o te Kāhui o Matariki/Te Kāhui o Matariki
Public Holiday Bill
The purpose of this
bill is to establish an annual public holiday
acknowledging Matariki. Matariki marks the rising of the
Matariki star cluster (also known as the Pleiades),
signaling the start of the Māori New Year, and a time to
gather with whānau/family and friends. The exact date
varies each year to align with the Māori lunar calendar
(maramataka).
This bill sets out the dates between
2022 and 2052 when the public holiday would be observed. If
passed, it would also provide for dates past 2052. The first
Te Kāhui o Matariki public holiday would be on Friday, 24
June 2022.
Tell the Māori Affairs Committee what you
think
Make
a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Thursday 11
November 2021.
For more details about the
bill:
· Read
the full content of the bill
· Get
more details about the bill
· What’s
been said in Parliament about the bill?
· Follow the
committee’s Facebook page for
updates
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On National’s Covid Re-opening Plan
After banging for what has seemed an eternity about how the government doesn’t have a plan for removing restrictions and re-opening the country, National’s own re-opening “plan” unveiled yesterday was always likely to be an anti-climax. No surprise about that. Even so, much of the plan’s content read more like a series of Buzzfeed listicles than a co-ordinated series of logically sequenced steps.... More>>
Covid-19, 30/9: 1,249 Overall Cases, New Case In Waikato
18 new cases of Covid-19 have been discovered in Auckland after a period of decline. 975 of the Auckland cases have recovered so far, and one new case has been found in Waikato... More>>