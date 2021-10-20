Health Workers Should Be Able To Self-isolate
Wednesday, 20 October 2021, 12:03 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The ACT Party says today’s decision to give 300 MIQ
spaces to health care workers is months too late and they
should be able to self-isolate,” says ACT’s Deputy
Leader and Health spokesperson Brooke van
Velden.
“Health care professionals, who are double
vaccinated and have tested negative to COVID, are
desperately needed.
“Instead, they’ve gone from
being part of an impossible lottery to having slightly
better odds of being able to come to New
Zealand.
“The Government will let someone with COVID
isolate at home. COVID Response Minister Chris Hipkins has
said that someone who is double vaccinated and tested
negative is extremely unlikely to have COVID, so why can’t
they isolate?
“I have been in contact with a man
whose wife has an essential work visa and works as a
critical care nurse in ICU. She left New Zealand to spend
time with her dying mother in the UK and has been unable to
return through the MIQ system. It has now been three months
that this essential ICU nurse has been unable to help with
the COVID response in New Zealand.
“I have written
to Hipkins asking him to let desperately needed health care
workers into the country and be able to able to
self-isolate. The Government should do the sensible thing
here."
Brooke's
letter to Chris Hipkins can be found
here
