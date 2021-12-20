Parliament

Leaders Of Future Health Agencies Appointed

Monday, 20 December 2021, 3:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The two Chief Executives to lead Aotearoa New Zealand’s future health agencies have been appointed.

Fepulea’i Margie Apa has been appointed to the role of Chief Executive of interim Health New Zealand, and Riana Manuel (Ngāti Pūkenga, Ngāti Maru, Ngāti Kahungunu) has been appointed to the role of Chief Executive of the interim Māori Health Authority.

“I congratulate the boards of the interim entities for appointing Margie and Riana to these important roles,” Health Minister Andrew Little said.

“Both Chief Executives have extensive experience and a wide range of skills that will be essential to creating a health system so people can get the healthcare they need no matter who they are or where they live,” Health Minister Andrew Little says.

“Margie and Riana have strong connections to Māori and Pacific communities that have been underserved by our health system, which will be essential to address the disproportionate health outcomes that have long affected our whānau,” Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare said.

“Addressing inequity needs to be the responsibility of the entire health system, and we need to have these voices represented across all levels and organisations.”

“Good progress is being made on the New Zealand Health Charter, the document that will set the values of the public health system, as well as the Government Policy Statement on Health and an interim Health Plan,” Andrew Little said.

“Locality planning pilots will commence early next year and the transfer of functions from DHBs and the Ministry of Health will commence next year.

“Work on funding of the system is well underway as indicated in last week’s announcement by the Minister of Finance, Andrew Little said.

“These appointments show that this Government remains committed to getting on with the work needed to reform the health system to lay the foundations for a better future for all New Zealanders.

“We need a system that works for everyone, and that is what we are building,” Andrew Little said.

Health New Zealand and the Māori Health Authority will become permanent entities on 1 July 2022. Margie Apa and Riana Manuel are expected to start their respective Chief Executive roles in the first quarter of 2022.

