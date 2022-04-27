HRC Housing Inquiry Confirms Need For Rental WOF

The Human Rights Commission inquiry into housing quality confirms what the Green Party has been calling for - a rental Warrant of Fitness and a register of landlords and property managers.

Renters, Māori and Pacific peoples are among the groups most affected by poor housing habitability in Aotearoa New Zealand, according to human rights indicators released today as part of Te Kāhui Tika Tangata, the Human Rights Commission’s Housing Inquiry.

On Morning Report, inquiry project manager Vee Blackwood said a compulsory warrant of fitness scheme would go a long way in making sure rental houses are actually fit for people to live in.

“As the Human Rights Commission said themselves, the results of this inquiry are disappointing but not surprising,” says Chlöe Swarbrick, spokesperson for renters.

“Aotearoa New Zealand needs to get the fundamentals in place for a functional, fair and effective rental system, recognising our country’s commitment to the UN Human Right to Adequate Housing.

“People living in rental homes are putting their health and wellbeing into the hands of landlords and property managers who are currently unregulated and, by the Minister’s own admission, potentially non-compliant to the Healthy Homes Standards.

“The data released today, coupled with the fact the Government and its agencies do not know nor collect data on how many rentals are compliant, or how many landlords or property managers there are, points to two clear and simple solutions: a rental WOF, and a register of landlords and property managers.

“Right now, almost half of people in Aotearoa live in a rental home. We urge the Government to make their lives better by implementing Green solutions to ensure renters and their families can put an affordable roof over their heads that doesn’t compromise their health.”

