Money And Promises Don’t Equal Results With Labour

“With every Budget the Government offers up more money and promises more services for mental health, and with every Budget New Zealanders are let down by a lack of delivery and no visible improvement to the mental health system,” says ACT’s Health spokesperson Brooke van Velden.

“More money has been announced by Labour for mental health services today, but history shows that money doesn’t translate into better services when Labour is in charge of it.

“Despite billions of dollars being spent since Labour came into office results haven’t eventuated, the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission said that “improvements in services have not materialised as we had hoped for over this time.”

“Labour thinks that their job is to announce funding and that they can then knock off for the day. ACT stands for real change and knows that delivering outcomes is what really matters to Kiwis.

"ACT would give the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission the power to transform mental health and addiction services by taking the $1.8 billion per annum currently spent through the Ministry of Health and DHBs, and channelling it to providers and patients through an upgraded Commission renamed Mental Health and Addiction New Zealand (MHANZ).

“MHANZ would not be a provider of services, but a world-class commissioning agency that assesses individual needs and contracts the best providers for a person’s therapy and care. It would put people at the heart of the system.

"Around four-in-five New Zealanders will face mental health challenges throughout their lives. We need a practical approach to ensure these people are not victims of a disjointed and overly bureaucratic system.

"ACT is determined to create a better future for New Zealanders. We urge the Government to introduce our innovative solution for the mental health crisis facing New Zealand.”

