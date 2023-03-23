Parliament

New Project Set To Supercharge Ocean Economy In Nelson Tasman

Thursday, 23 March 2023, 4:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

A new Government-backed project will help ocean-related businesses in the Nelson Tasman region to accelerate their growth and boost jobs.

“The Nelson Tasman region is home to more than 400 blue economy businesses, accounting for more than 30 percent of New Zealand’s economic activity in fishing, aquaculture, and seafood processing,” Oceans and Fisheries Minister Stuart Nash said.

“There’s an enormous opportunity to leverage the good reputation of Nelson Tasman’s seafood and aquaculture sector to help connect with potential investors to boost innovation and growth.

“This new project will establish a blue economy cluster – a group of seafood and aquaculture companies with a common interest in growing the sector’s sustainability and success.

“The blue economy cluster will enable the local sector to move forward together and pool resources and expertise.”

Stuart Nash says there are similar clusters operating overseas, which our seafood and aquaculture sector can tap into.

“New Zealand has a lot to offer and, equally, there’s a lot we can learn from similar clusters overseas, such as in USA, Canada, Norway and Iceland.”

The Government is contributing $500,000 over two years to the new Moananui – Blue Economy Cluster project through the Ministry for Primary Industries’ (MPI’s) Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures fund.

A further $400,000 will be invested by the Nelson Regional Development Agency, Cawthron Institute, Sealord, Pharmalink Extracts, Plant and Food, Port Nelson, Kernohan Engineering, Wakatū Incorporation, and MacLab.

“The new project will help our local businesses establish connections, stimulate innovation, and attract investors,” Stuart Nash said.

“This project is a great example of Government working in partnership with local businesses and regional leaders enhance our competitive advantage overseas, create more jobs to boost the local Nelson Tasman economy, and focus efforts on low carbon, sustainable initiatives.”

Stuart Nash said the project is a great fit with the Fisheries Industry Transformation Plan currently under development.

“The Fisheries Industry Transformation Plan is expected to identify the importance of collaboration across the sector, environmental sustainability, and innovation to the sector’s success

“The new Moananui – Blue Economy Cluster project will be another step towards turning the plan into action,” Stuart Nash said.

