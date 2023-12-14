Principals’ “Treat Yourself” Grants A Red Flag For Waste In Education

“The Auditor General’s annual
report on school spending is an eye-opening look at
wasteful spending in school administration,” says ACT
Education spokesperson Laura Trask.
“Taxpayers
forking out $6 million a year on wellbeing grants for
highly-paid school administrators is concerning enough. Then
we learn that the Ministry of Education doles out these
payments with instructions to ‘treat yourself’. At that
point it’s taking the piss. It stinks of a Ministry aiding
and abetting the worst instincts of largesse in school
administration.”
“With this kind of spending
‘guidance’, it’s little wonder that principals are
charging taxpayers for their personal vacations and Ab King
Pros. I just feel for the kids and parents who’ve been
gaslit by successive governments into believing that
there’s no money in the pot for decent school facilities
or warm, dry classrooms.”
“Such brazen admin-level
waste is often just the tip of the iceberg. ACT continues to
advocate for vigilance against wasteful spending across all
sectors and is pleased that the Ministry of Education is
under new
management.”
