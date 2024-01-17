Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Inaugural Women’s British And Irish Lions Tour To Kick Off

Wednesday, 17 January 2024, 10:03 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Chris Bishop

Minister for Sport and Recreation

Hon Melissa Lee

Minister for Economic Development

The inaugural Women’s British and Irish Lions Tour will receive government funding to support matches played across New Zealand in September 2027, offering significant economic, social and cultural benefits to New Zealand, Sport and Recreation Minister Chris Bishop says.

“We’ve seen from the recent women’s world cups that Kiwis love a chance to see world-class teams competing up close in our own back yard.

“This is going to be a historic moment for rugby, and I can’t wait to see the very first women’s Lions team take on our world champion Black Ferns. This tour is going to be epic,” Chris Bishop says.

The government has earmarked $3.9 million from the Major Events Fund to support the series.

“I am delighted to confirm government support for the inaugural Women’s British and Irish Lions tour,” Economic Development Minister Melissa Lee says.

“Hosting this event will help us to further increase the value and visibility of women’s sport in New Zealand and create new sporting heroes and role models for our younger generations.

“The action on the field is set to be matched by positive economic benefits as we look forward to seeing kiwis pack stadiums and welcoming the legion of fans that will come to New Zealand for this landmark tour,” Melissa Lee says.

Media contact:

Hon Chris Bishop – Mikaela Bossley, 021 275 0454

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Hon Melissa Lee – Michael van der Kwast, 021 842 904

Note for editors:

The Major Events Fund is an investment fund to support major events to achieve specific outcomes that align with government priorities.

New Zealand has successfully hosted World Cup events in recent years with the 2023’s FIFA Women’s World Cup, 2022’s Women’s Rugby World Cup and Women’s Cricket World Cup.

The embargo time is to line up with the tour announcement in the UK.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Golriz Ghahraman: Resigning After Acting “in ways that are completely out of character”


“It is a great honour to serve as a Member of Parliament. I am proud of my advocacy work on human rights and foreign affairs, and particularly proud of campaigns that resulted in practical improvements to the electoral laws governing donations and overseas voting. It is clear to me that my mental health is being badly affected by the stresses relating to my work. This has led me to act in ways that are completely out of character. I am not trying to excuse my actions, but I do want to explain them...
More

ALSO:


 
 


Government: Cancels Auckland Light Rail
The coalition Government continues to deliver on its 100-day plan with the decision to cancel the Auckland Light Rail project.
“Auckland Light Rail would have cost taxpayers $15 billion, with advice showing the cost could increase to $29.2 billion,” Transport Minister Simeon Brown says... More

Government: NZ Support For Strikes Against Houthis
Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Defence Minister Judith Collins KC today expressed New Zealand support for strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen threatening commercial shipping in the Red Sea... More


ACT: Climate Bill Will Save Jobs And Meet Obligations
“A Member’s Bill in my name provides a much fairer way for New Zealand to meet our climate obligations, and will keep thousands of highly paid jobs in our communities,” says ACT’s Climate Change spokesman Simon Court... More


Police: 100,000th firearm entered into the new Firearms Registry
Licenced firearms owners across the country have responded well to the Registry, with it taking just seven months to get to the 100,000th firearm recorded into the system... More

Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 