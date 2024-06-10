Prime Minister Christopher Luxon Tokyo-bound For Political And Business Visit

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will travel to Japan from 16-20 June, his first visit as Prime Minister.

“Japan is incredibly important to New Zealand's prosperity. It is the world’s fourth largest economy, and our fourth largest export destination.

“As you know, growing the economy is my number one priority. A strong economy means we can invest in more of the areas that New Zealanders need, such as health, education, and law and order.

“Our trade relationship is a key plank to economic success. We are a small, geographically isolated country that relies on exporting our goods to the world.

“If we are to maximise our economic growth, we will need to continue to strengthen international relationships to meet our ambitious target of doubling the value of our exports in the next ten years.

“I am excited to be accompanied by a senior business delegation, who share my ambition for this country and will work closely with me to showcase the very best New Zealand has to offer,” Mr Luxon says.

“As well as being known for our high-quality products and services, we will be promoting New Zealand as an attractive destination for Japanese investors, tourists and students.”

Mr Luxon says in an increasingly contested world, Japan is a natural strategic partner for New Zealand.

“I’m looking forward to meeting Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and sharing perspectives on global and regional issues, as well as agreeing some concrete ways New Zealand and Japan can step up our cooperation in relation to defence and security.”

While in Japan, Mr Luxon will also celebrate strong rugby connections and space cooperation alongside hosting business and innovation events.

Mr Luxon will be accompanied by his wife Amanda Luxon and Minister for Trade Todd McClay.

