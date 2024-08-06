Greens: Gangs Doing ‘Good Things’

“The Green Party has praised criminal gangs and decried the Government’s attempts to stop criminals from gathering”, says ACT’s Justice spokesperson Todd Stephenson.

“Green MP Huhana Lyndon told Parliament this evening:

‘Some of these gangs are doing quite good things in our community, and so I do worry about this section whereby it will prohibit their ability to congregate…’

“We wonder what she means. The group bashings? The meth-peddling? The raping, the robbing, or the killing?

“Where has this party been for the last six years? ACT is challenging the Greens to talk to the victims of gang violence and stop making excuses for their senseless violence.

“Back in the real world, New Zealanders know that gangs are responsible for serious harm – they peddle drugs, intimidate law-abiding citizens, and cause misery. There need to be swift and serious consequences for their offending.

“The Coalition Government is getting on with introducing dispersal notices, which are a tool that can be utilised by the Police to disrupt gatherings that may escalate into criminal behaviour.

“We’re also providing for non-consorting orders to prevent specified gang offenders from communicating and associating with each other to plan and commit crimes.

“With ACT at the Cabinet table, New Zealanders finally have a government focused on the victims of crime, not coddling criminals. Criminals aren’t going to be able to get away with committing senseless violent acts, and victims are going to be at the heart of the justice system.

“ACT believes protecting the safety and property of New Zealanders is the government’s first and most important job. That’s why we are restoring balance to a system that has become too focused on criminals instead of victims.”

© Scoop Media

