PM Heads To Australia For Annual Leaders’ Meeting

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon

Prime Minister

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will visit Australia on 15 and 16 August for a series of top-level political and business engagements.

“My visit is an opportunity to build on our already close relationship and further strengthen our security and economic connections”, Mr Luxon says.

In Sydney on Thursday, Mr Luxon’s focus will be on infrastructure. He will be joined by the Ministers for Infrastructure, Resources and Transport to learn from the experiences of New South Wales in delivering major infrastructure projects.

Mr Luxon will also meet with members of the New South Wales Government, speak at the Lowy Institute, and promote New Zealand to a range of Australian business leaders and investors.

“Australia is our most important economic partner, with it our biggest investor and two-way trade worth more than $31 billion last year. We want to make it even easier to do business across the Tasman.”

Mr Luxon will then travel to Canberra for the annual Australia-New Zealand Leaders’ Meeting on Friday.

“Australia is our closest partner and only formal ally. Working hand in hand is vital as we face an increasingly challenging global environment. I look forward to sitting down with my friend, Prime Minister Albanese, to discuss areas of common interest.”

Mr Luxon departs for Sydney on Thursday and returns from Canberra on Friday.

