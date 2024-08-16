Great Rides Get E-bike Upgrade

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Matt Doocey today opened a fund to establish e-bike charging stations for New Zealand’s Great Rides so as many people as possible can experience our incredible cycle trails first hand.

“Every year, more than one million people enjoy the Great Rides and bring with them an estimated $1 billion to spend in the regions. This investment will contribute to the Government’s goal of unlocking economic growth in the regions and supporting tourism operators to deliver world-class experiences,” Mr Doocey says.

“Demand for nature-based, low impact tourism experiences is expected to increase in the coming years, alongside the availability and popularity of e-bikes.

“We’re bringing cycle trails up-to-speed with modern and reliable e-bike infrastructure, this will help make them more accessible and more appealing to people of all ages and fitness levels.

“As international tourists and Kiwis seek out more environmentally conscious experiences and as e-bikes get cheaper and more advanced, the Great Rides will become even more important to New Zealand’s tourism offering and economic recovery.

“The Great Rides have been an effective partnership for more than a decade between central government, local government and the local communities that host the trails.

“I have had the opportunity to experience the West Coast Wilderness Trail today, as well as the Whakarewarewa Forest Loop track earlier in the year, it has been excellent to see first-hand why the Great Rides are such a drawcard for both domestic and international tourists.

“The 23 world-class trails create jobs both on the trail and in the background, support businesses such as bike hire and tour companies, and attract hospitality and accommodation services to set up alongside the trails.

“This fund will also support more economic opportunities for Great Ride providers, councils and central Government to explore.”

Notes:

Great Rides’ governance organisations will need to co-fund 50% of the purchase and installation costs for the e-bike charging stations in their regions but communities can each determine how many charging stations to install for their cycleway.

Applications for funding open for two months from 18 August to 18 October 2024.

© Scoop Media

