New Zealand Welcomes United Arab Emirates Trade Minister

Wednesday, 25 September 2024, 4:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Todd McClay
Minister for Trade
Minister of Agriculture

United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi will visit New Zealand this week, Trade Minister Todd McClay has today announced.

“I’m delighted to welcome my colleague and friend, Minister Al Zeyoudi to New Zealand. The UAE is one of our closest partners and a key export destination in the Gulf region, and we are focused on deepening our connections across a range of areas,” Mr McClay says.

“Two-way trade with the UAE amounts to NZ$1.3 billion per year. We want to grow that figure together.”

H.E. Al Zeyoudi will arrive in Wellington on 25 September and will have a number of engagements over his three-day visit, including with the Parliamentary and business communities. The visit will also be an opportunity to take forward trade negotiations launched on 7 May 2024.

© Scoop Media

