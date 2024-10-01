South Pacific Defence Ministers Meet In Auckland

Hon Judith Collins KC

Minister of Defence

Partnership and looking to the future are key themes as Defence Ministers from across the South Pacific discuss regional security challenges in Auckland today, Defence Minister Judith Collins says.

The South Pacific Defence Ministers’ Meeting (SPDMM) brings together Defence Ministers, Chiefs of Defence and Secretaries of Defence from New Zealand, Australia, Fiji, France (New Caledonia), Tonga, Chile and Papua New Guinea.

“Collaboration through SPDMM continues to be an important component of New Zealand’s defence relationships with our closest neighbours”, Ms Collins says.

“In a region this size it is vital we work together to produce regional solutions to regional problems.

“Looking to the future allows us to set our defence and security goals to ensure we are ready to meet the challenges our region will face from increasing strategic competition and climate events.

“New Zealand is an active defence partner with a long history in the South Pacific. We have a strong relationship with South Pacific partners in areas including disaster relief support, leadership training, technical training and regular talks on regional Defence matters in an increasingly complex geopolitical environment.

“This dialogue is valuable because it reflects not only the shared challenges but also the shared values of South Pacific defence organisations.”

SPDMM is in its 11th year and Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Hon Baron Waqa will attend as a guest for the first time.

“Discussions this year will include security challenges, climate-induced disaster response, trans-national crime and the role of emerging technology in maritime security,” Ms Collins says.

“Innovation and emerging technology play an important role contributing to maritime domain awareness and peace keeping efforts.

“This year we have included a display of high-end technology that showcases innovations being used to support defence, such as uncrewed surface vessel the Bluebottle. Not only does it have the potential to patrol our vast Exclusive Economic Zone but it can undertake information surveillance reconnaissance duties, all by remote control.

“The 6.8m Bluebottle is powered by renewable energy and can be used for a wide range of patrolling missions, including fishery protection, border protection and providing meteorological data – all of which are crucial for the South Pacific.”

SPDMM concludes on 3 October.

Notes:

The South Pacific Defence Ministers’ Meeting was formed as a forum to enhance cooperation among defence partners and to collectively address South Pacific security challenges. It allows defence ministers to meet in one place to discuss common security challenges, and opportunities to cooperate and coordinate on regional defence issues – particularly maritime security, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and peacekeeping.

The inaugural meeting was held in 2013 in Tonga. New Zealand last hosted the meeting in 2017. Since 2019 the meetings have been held annually, apart from during the Covid-19 pandemic, as members saw a need for enhanced coordination due to increasingly dynamic issues in the region.

The 2023 meeting was held in New Caledonia.

