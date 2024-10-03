Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Govt Failing NZ’s Manufacturing Sector

Thursday, 3 October 2024, 4:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

Labour acknowledges the hundreds of workers today losing their jobs as the Winstone Pulp mill closes and what it will mean for their families and community.

“I am concerned for the workers and for the future of manufacturing in New Zealand,” Labour’s small business and manufacturing spokesperson Helen White said.

“With more reports of factory closures around the country, like those at Oji Fibre solutions & Smithfield meat works, New Zealand’s manufacturing sector is in crisis.

“Manufacturing and factory jobs provide good work for Kiwis. They also support other small businesses and the local communities they are a part of.

“We must invest in onshore manufacturing and creating value from our primary products which is good for our economy and people in our regions.

“National scrapped Labour’s Advanced Manufacturing Industry Transformation plan. Where’s its plan for the future of manufacturing in New Zealand?

“Before the election National promised to “better support the manufacturing sector”. But all we are seeing in reality is hundreds of local jobs being cut from factories around the country.

“I am disappointed the government isn’t working harder to support workers,” Helen White said.

