Priorities Set For Retirement Villages Act Review

Hon Tama Potaka

Associate Minister of Housing

Hon Casey Costello

Minister for Seniors

E te huru mā, haramai e noho. E tu te huru pango, hanatu e haere.

The coalition Government is progressing mahi in the Retirement Villages Act 2003 review and focusing it on the areas of highest importance, Associate Minister of Housing Tama Potaka and Seniors Minister Casey Costello announced today.

“It’s clear based on the over 11,000 public submissions received in 2023 during consultation that there are some areas with high levels of agreement,” says Mr Potaka.

“These areas include updating the Act to bring it in line with sector best practice, strengthening transparency such as introducing a plain language version of the Code of Practice, and looking at changes to increase protections for residents, for example restricting operators from passing on insurance excesses to residents if the damage was not their fault.

“Additionally, I have agreed the next steps of the review should focus on three key priority areas that support residents. These involve receiving advice on:

Maintenance and repairs of operator-owned chattels and fixtures.

Managing complaints and disputes.

Options for incentivising or requiring earlier capital repayments when residents move out of a village.

“The objectives of the review remain the same including ensuring adequate consumer protection, balancing the rights and responsibilities of operators and residents, and ensuring the ongoing viability of the sector.

“The continuation of the Retirement Village Act review reflects the coalition Government’s agreement to work with the sector and safeguard the interests of the residents living in retirement villages.

“I expect to receive a series of briefings and kōrero from agencies next year, before seeking Cabinet agreement for legislative change in 2026. At this stage, any amendment Bill will likely be introduced in the next Parliamentary term,” Mr Potaka says.

“New Zealand’s population is ageing and it’s essential we have a range of housing options available for older people,” Ms Costello says.

“Retirement villages play an important role in this mix, and around two-thirds of them also provide aged care facilities, so we need to continue the review and to get it right.”

It is estimated that more than 53,000 people currently live in retirement villages and the industry forecasts that close to 113,000 retirees will be wanting to live in this type of accommodation by 2048.

