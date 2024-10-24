Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Education Minister Attending Conference In Australia

Thursday, 24 October 2024, 1:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Erica Stanford
Minister of Education

The Education Minister is travelling to Australia today to attend the 23rd edition of public policy conference, Consilium.

“New Zealand and Australia share common challenges and aspirations for education. New South Wales has recently introduced a new curriculum that is explicit, sequenced and knowledge based while Victoria is requiring structured approaches to teaching reading from 2025,” Erica Stanford says.

“I look forward to hearing more about their experiences and ideas, as well as sharing our Government’s plan to lift achievement and close the equity gap in New Zealand.”

Minister Stanford will speak to ‘Can Education in Australia be reformed?’ where she will share her plan to deliver a world-leading education system.

While in Australia she will meet with Rt Hon Nick Gibb, former UK Schools Minister, Hon Sarah Henderson, Senator for Victoria and federal Shadow Minister for Education, and other education policy experts and officials.

Minister Stanford will travel to Australia on 24 October and returns to New Zealand on 27 October.

© Scoop Media

