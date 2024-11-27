Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

1500 Te Whatu Ora Cuts Will Hurt New Zealanders’ Health

Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 3:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

Massive cuts across Health New Zealand/Te Whatu Ora demonstrate National’s willingness to risk the health of New Zealanders.

“Without a functioning well resourced Public Health Service, data and digital services, and services that support Māori and Pacific communities, the health of New Zealanders will suffer,” said Labour health spokesperson Ayesha Verrall.

“We are currently experiencing a whooping cough epidemic in New Zealand and are at risk of a measles outbreak, and they’re cutting public health services. None of this makes sense.

“It looks like New Zealanders’ health takes second place to tax cuts.

“Health Minister Dr Shane Reti would’ve seen same the same advice as I did, that IT services at Te Whatu Ora were on the brink, and this level of cuts will put continuity of services and New Zealanders’ health information at risk.

“In the Government’s quest to cut nearly $2 billion from Te Whatu Ora’s budget, they are risking more epidemics, less equitable health outcomes for Māori and Pacific people, and stripping out the workforce that keeps our health system running.

“Today, Dr Reti congratulated hauora Māori providers for their vaccination work in the community, while at the same time, Te Whatu Ora will cut Māori and Pacific health workers. After abolishing Te Aka Whai Ora/the Māori Health Authority, he is still trying to cut services for Māori.

“The Government found money to give tobacco companies a tax break but are cutting back on funding for Māori health. By making these huge cuts, they are taking New Zealanders’ health backwards,” said Ayesha Verrall.

