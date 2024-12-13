Consultation Opens On Fisheries Sustainability

Hon Shane Jones

Minister for Oceans and Fisheries

Catch limits for rock lobster and Pacific bluefin tuna are being reviewed, with consultation opening today, Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones says.

Catch limits for spiny red rock lobster in CRA 2 (Hauraki Gulf, Coromandel and Bay of Plenty) CRA 7 (Otago), and Pacific bluefin tuna in TOR 1 (all of New Zealand), are being reviewed.

“These rock lobster fisheries are valuable for the economy and culturally. The fisheries provide jobs, bring significant export income for New Zealand, and are popular with recreational fishers.

“It’s important that we strike the right balance between getting the most value possible from these fisheries while ensuring their sustainability. This is reflected in the proposals,” Mr Jones says.

“In 2018, catch limits for the CRA 2 rock lobster fishery were cut by more than half in response to a decline. Stock assessments in 2023 and 2024 show a significant increase, so it’s the right time to review these catch settings.”

The proposals for rock lobster in CRA 2 reflect the fact that while the overall stock is increasing, there is localised depletion in some areas and an associated issue with kina barrens, as the lobster is a kina predator.

“Dealing with kina barrens is a priority and these proposals will support other measures introduced earlier this year to tackle them. The proposals are a mix of moderate increases in the wider CRA 2 fishery and closures for parts of the inner Hauraki Gulf,” Mr Jones says.

Recent information for CRA 7 indicates the fishery can sustainably support a higher catch limit, which is reflected in the proposed adjustment for this fishery.

In regard to the Pacific bluefin tuna fishery, fisheries officials have considered the fact it is a migratory species that travels throughout the Pacific. The proposal for this fishery is to raise the catch limit in New Zealand waters in response to increasing abundance in recent years. This has been reviewed and endorsed by other member countries of the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission.

Consultation opens today and runs until 29 January 2025.

Following consultation, officials will prepare advice for Mr Jones to inform his decision on any changes for these fisheries, which would come into effect on 1 April 2025.

More information, including how to make a submission, can be found on Fisheries New Zealand’s website.

© Scoop Media

