Māori Excel In New Year Honours 2025

Hon Tama Potaka

Minister for Māori Development

Mā mua ka kite a muri, mā muri ka ora e mua - Those who lead give sight to those who follow, those who follow give life to those who lead.

Māori recipients in the New Year 2025 Honours list show comprehensive dedication to improving communities across the motu that inspires all New Zealanders, Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka says.

The list of Māori recipients includes a Dame Companion and a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, and dozens of others receiving Honours recognition.

Ingrid Collins of Ngāti Porou becomes a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori, business and health governance.

“The name Ingrid Collins wields a deep wealth of mana. Her knowledge of whenua has been informed by 50 years of governance to Whāngārā B5 and has been Chair of the Whāngārā Farms partnership since inception in 2006. Whāngārā Farms won the premiere Māori farming award and was named the Ahuwhenua Māori Farm of the Year for Sheep and Beef in 2009.

“Dame Ingrid’s impressive mahi includes representing Māori land matters in key international forums, including the United Nations Indigenous Forum, and through Whāngārā being the first Aotearoa New Zealand beef farm to join McDonald’s flagship farmers’ scheme in 2018.”

Dr Taku Parai of Ngāti Toa, Te Ātiawa, Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāi Tahu and Ngāti Tama becomes an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori, governance and the community.

“Dr Parai is a true Porirua legend - a pou at the centre of the community for more than 50 years, including as mana whenua representative to Porirua City Council since 1999.

“Along with his deep contribution to iwi, Dr Parai has held various advisory and committee roles with local organisations including Women's Refuge, Porirua RSA, the Royal New Zealand Police College, sports clubs and various primary and secondary schools.”

Marama Royal of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei has become a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori and governance.

“Her earlier career demonstrated significant commitment to supporting others including through 20 years of mahi with the Ministry of Justice and Courts and 18 years with Victim Support New Zealand.

“Recently Mrs Royal led Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei to grow key relationships with Foundation North, Sky City Auckland, the University of Auckland, Eden Park and the Ministry of Pacific Peoples.

“Linda Te Aho of Ngāti Koroki Kahukura, Ngāti Mahuta and Waikato has become a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori and legal education.

“Her mahi has resonated across the mighty Waikato. From sharpening the legal minds at Te Piringa Faculty of Law, University of Waikato, to developing a vision for the magnificent Waikato awa, the influence of Mrs Te Aho has significantly enhanced this rohe.

“While it’s my privilege to help highlight the resounding mahi of these people, they are among 190 amazing recipients to be recognised on this Honours list.

“Communities across Aotearoa New Zealand, and indeed elsewhere around the world, has benefited significantly from their being.”

