Farmers Don’t Get A Holiday, But They Deserve A Red Tape Break

ACT MP Mark Cameron is calling on Parliament to thank farmers working through summer by reinstating provisions in the Resource Management Act that prevent regional councils from factoring climate change into their planning.

“While many Kiwis enjoy some time off work this summer, cows still need to be milked and crops still need to be watered. Farmers are sacrificing trips away from home to keep New Zealanders—and the world—fed.

“When the politicians get back to Wellington later this month, they ought to give farmers some proper thanks and respect. That starts by unwinding laws that have seen councils pile compliance costs onto farmers in the name of climate action.

"Currently, councils are allowed to use the Resource Management Act to impose a confusing array of restrictions on how New Zealanders use their land, supposedly to cut emissions.

"These changes were made by the previous government, essentially sacrificing property rights to the altar of the climate gods.

"It's impractical to expect regional councils to tackle global climate issues. It's an exercise in futility, especially since emissions are already managed at a national level through the Emissions Trading Scheme. If one council clamps down on emissions, it simply shifts high-carbon activities to another region. Plus, councils lack the capability to account for carbon offsets companies might have elsewhere in the country.

"I've introduced a member's bill to bring back the ban on regional councils considering local greenhouse gas emissions.

"Local government should be focused on roads and rates, not on punishing farmers and growers to please a misguided environmental lobby.

"ACT has consistently advocated that the best approach to emissions management is through good science, sensible carbon pricing, and global cooperation – not through intricate land use regulations under the Resource Management Act.

"Kiwi farmers are the most efficient in the world, and my bill would be a helpful step to enable them to focus on what they do best: growing the food that fills our bellies and bringing in the money that keeps our economy ticking."

You can read the Resource Management (National and Regional Emissions) Amendment Bill here.

