Fresh Stats Reinforce Tourism’s Contribution To The Economy

Hon Louise Upston

Minister for Tourism and Hospitality

New figures out today again reinforce the importance of tourism to sustained economic growth, Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston says.

International Visitor Survey results for the year ending December 2024 show a significant increase of 23 per cent in annual visitor spend.

“These figures are further encouragement for a sector which continues to work really hard to regain its pre-2019 ground” Louise Upston says.

“While the annual visitor spend is still below pre-pandemic levels, it’s clearly on the rise.

“Today’s MBIE numbers show that international visitors spent $12.2 billion in New Zealand in 2024, including $3.2 billion in the December quarter alone. When adjusted for inflation, this is 86 per cent of 2019 levels.

“The increase in spending aligns with a higher number of international visitors to our shores, up 12 per cent from the previous year.

“Visitors on holiday typically spend more than those visiting for other reasons, and because there were more international holidaymakers in 2024, that drove up the overall spend.

“While different data sets and time periods mean some differences between these figures and those released with the Tourism Satellite Account last week, the consistent message across both is one of positive recovery for tourism in New Zealand.

“The International Visitor Survey is our most up to date dataset to track international visitor spending.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“The Government has a clear priority to unleash economic growth and getting our visitor numbers back to pre-pandemic levels will be critical to that goal. Economic growth is also key to creating more jobs and higher incomes and reducing the cost of living

“The initiatives we’ve already launched under the Tourism Boost package, including those to support our off-peak travel and regional tourism, will ensure that our tourism industry recovers and thrives.

“We’ve recently announced

$500,000 for marketing New Zealand as the ‘go now’ destination for Australians

$30 million to support conservation visitor related experiences

$3 million for regional tourism boost

$9 million for Great Rides cycle infrastructure

“That drive to encourage more visitors was also reflected during the Prime Minister’s recent visit to Viet Nam, where Vietjet announced four flights a week between Auckland and Ho Chi Minh City from September.

“There will be more to come. 2025 is our chance to reinforce the value of tourism to a humming, vibrant country, where we welcome anyone, from anywhere, anytime,” Louise Upston says.

© Scoop Media

