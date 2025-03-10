Pharmac Consumer Engagement Workshop Report Welcomed

Hon David Seymour

Associate Minister of Education

Associate Health Minister David Seymour has today welcomed the publication of Pharmac’s Consumer Engagement Workshop Report.

“Increasing availability of medicines has always been a priority of mine. For many New Zealanders, funding for pharmaceuticals is life or death, or the difference between a life of pain and suffering or living freely,” Mr Seymour says.

“For the first time Pharmac has its own Minister. Last year I outlined in my letter of expectations that Pharmac should have appropriate processes for ensuring that people living with an illness, along with their carers and family, can participate in and provide input into decision-making processes around medicines – this is committed to in the Act-National Coalition Agreement.

“The workshop reflects our commitment to a more adaptable and patient-centered approach and follows last year’s Medicines Summit, my letter of expectations, and the acceptance of Patient Voice Aotearoa’s White Paper as actions to achieve this.

“Historically engagement with consumer and patient advocates has been unequal and inconsistent because there is no existing framework for them to engage with Pharmac. This workshop has acted as a forum for honest engagement where patients and advocates voiced their hopes at resetting the patient – Pharmac relationship.

“One thing is clear, the relationship as it stands, is unproductive.

The report recommends that the Board:

Invite workshop participants, in association with the wider consumer-patient representative community, to select a reference group to work with Pharmac’s Board and management to reset the relationship between Pharmac and the consumer/representative community. Suggest that collaboration with the reference group should focus initially on the following areas:

Improving Pharmac’s communications practices.

Improving the HTA application process.

Developing a ‘fast track’ process for medical technologies already adopted overseas and supported by real world evidence.

Developing recommendations on how consumer/patient organisations can play a greater role in Pharmac’s decision-making processes.

Highlighting administrative and supply issues that create needless cost and hardship for patients.

Collaborating on a timetable and agenda for further engagement

Agree that resources are allocated to cover the secretariat costs for the work of the reference group, and future workshops with the wider community and/or smaller sector-based groups. Agree that the reference group should play an active role in any wider reform of Pharmac.

“I hope the Board takes this opportunity to continue to prioritise expanding opportunities and access for patients and their families by expanding access to more medicines for more groups,” Mr Seymour says.

“The Government is doing its part. Last year this government allocated Pharmac its largest ever budget of $6.294 billion over four years, and a $604 million uplift to give Pharmac the financial support it needs to carry out its functions - negotiating the best deals for medicine for New Zealanders.

“We want to build a world-class health system, and that requires access to world-class medicines.”

Please find the full report here: https://www.pharmac.govt.nz/pharmac-consumer-engagement-workshop-report

