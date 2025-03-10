Open For Business: New Funding To Attract International Business Events

Hon Louise Upston

Minister for Tourism and Hospitality

The Government is investing an additional $3 million from the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy to secure more business events for New Zealand, Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston says.

“On top of my recent Tourism Boost announcements for a new Australia campaign and a regional fund, we’re giving business events a boost.

“We know business event participants spend $175 more per day than other visitors on average, and importantly they often visit in the off-peak period between March and November.

“This funding will allow Tourism New Zealand to increase their annual conference bid development from 90 to 110 bids, attract high-value incentive programmes, and enhance New Zealand’s presence at key international trade events.”

The additional activity aims to secure business events for New Zealand that will deliver more than $30 million in incremental spend to the economy.

“This is a chance to showcase our new conference facilities, fantastic hotels, and experiences, and pitch New Zealand as a world class location for business events.

“To boost conference visitor numbers, it makes sense to supercharge the Conference Assistance Programme work that is already happening in Tourism New Zealand.”

The funding is available to any organisation, including universities, to bid to host an international conference in New Zealand. Support is also available to attract high-value incentive business to New Zealand.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

This funding is part of the Tourism Boost package, developed by the Government in partnership with industry to support immediate growth in visitor numbers, drive export activity and deliver economic growth.

“My message is clear, New Zealand is open for business and we are looking forward to welcoming more business visitors soon,” Louise Upston says.

Notes:

The Conference Assistance Programme can assist with:

A financial feasibility study carried out by a Professional Conference Organiser (PCO) to ascertain the real cost and revenue potential of the conference

Production of a world-class bid document and presentation to set the proposal apart from the rest

Funding to cover the cost of presenting the bid to the International Committee, including international travel and accommodation

Marketing and lobbying strategies designed to increase the chances of winning the bid

Financial support to improve the chances of winning a conference or incentive bid.

More information can be found here: Tourism New Zealand's Conference Assistance Programme | Business Events

More information on the incentive programmes that businesses provide for key employees can be found here: https://businessevents.newzealand.com/incentives/

© Scoop Media

