Pharmacy Council Members Sought

Hon David Seymour

Associate Minister of Health

The Pharmacy Council is seeking nominations for new members, says Associate Health Minister David Seymour.

“I’m seeking candidates who are focused on the core business of ensuring pharmacists are competent and fit to serve their patients safely, efficiently, and professionally,” Mr Seymour says.

The Council is responsible for upholding high standards within the pharmacy profession.

“I am concerned that the Council has been imposing cultural competency requirements on pharmacists and that this acts as a barrier to entry for health professionals who have the skills and the desire to help New Zealanders receive the healthcare they need,” Mr Seymour says.

“Applicants should also have extensive experience in the pharmacy profession and be able to demonstrate strong leadership qualities.

“Increasing availability of medicines has always been a priority of mine. Access to pharmaceuticals for many is life or death, or the difference between a life of pain and suffering or living freely.

“I have seen first-hand the role pharmacists play in the healthcare system. They are the customer facing arm of the pharmaceutical industry and are integral to medicines access. They dispense medications, educate patients, and advise doctors

“The Government’s priority is to ensure that all Kiwis have access to timely, quality healthcare. That means ensuring we have the qualified workforce of domestic and international practitioners to meet Kiwis’ health needs.”

Notes:

Applications can be made here: https://careers.health.govt.nz/jobs/MOH-1846321

