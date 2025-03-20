National Standards Returning By Stealth

It’s been revealed that the Government is secretly trying to bring back a ‘one-size fits all’ standardised test – a decision that has shocked school principals.

“It looks like Erica Stanford is trying to bring back a method of testing that has failed students before,” Labour education spokesperson Willow-Jean Prime said.

“This sort of under the table decision-making without thorough consultation with schools is concerning. Quietly expanding it to year 9s and 10s also raises the question – what evidence is she basing these decisions on?

“I also share the Principals Federation President’s concern that an offshore provider may not meet the needs of our curriculum and children.

“Having our tamariki undergo standardised testing from a young age only fuels anxiety and stress for students and parents. It pits students against each other and only reinforces in children who don’t have the same out-of-school support that they’re not clever, or are behind other students.

“This comes as the Government also proposes to cut resource teachers in literacy and Māori and has made a major botch-up of a school lunch programme. I urge the Minister not to pile on further pressure or reinforce negative beliefs in students who are already struggling.

“Any new testing must be transparent; schools should be consulted, and the failed experiment of national standards should remain in the past,” Willow-Jean Prime said.

© Scoop Media

