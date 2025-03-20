Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

National Standards Returning By Stealth

Thursday, 20 March 2025, 2:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

It’s been revealed that the Government is secretly trying to bring back a ‘one-size fits all’ standardised test – a decision that has shocked school principals.

“It looks like Erica Stanford is trying to bring back a method of testing that has failed students before,” Labour education spokesperson Willow-Jean Prime said.

“This sort of under the table decision-making without thorough consultation with schools is concerning. Quietly expanding it to year 9s and 10s also raises the question – what evidence is she basing these decisions on?

“I also share the Principals Federation President’s concern that an offshore provider may not meet the needs of our curriculum and children.

“Having our tamariki undergo standardised testing from a young age only fuels anxiety and stress for students and parents. It pits students against each other and only reinforces in children who don’t have the same out-of-school support that they’re not clever, or are behind other students.

“This comes as the Government also proposes to cut resource teachers in literacy and Māori and has made a major botch-up of a school lunch programme. I urge the Minister not to pile on further pressure or reinforce negative beliefs in students who are already struggling.

“Any new testing must be transparent; schools should be consulted, and the failed experiment of national standards should remain in the past,” Willow-Jean Prime said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 