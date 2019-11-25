Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

CEAC - vehicle emissions a must during mechanical fitness

Monday, 25 November 2019, 8:07 am
Press Release: Citizens Environmental Advocacy Centre

Monday, 25th November 2019,
Press Release: Citizens Environmental Advocacy Centre

Most countries now include vehicle emission testing of all vehicles during mechanical fitness every year but still not in NZ.

Why not?

This recent World health Organisation research site below shows graphically that our Government now must include vehicle exhaust in the fitness testing of NZ vehicles for very good reasons, especially for community health, safety and well-being.

https://www.hindustantimes.com/more-lifestyle/air-pollution-lowers-brain-function-can-lead-to-lower-verbal-and-maths-scores/story-8pAa9sAokCm4BE0G24fc4O.html

QUOTE; headline;

“Air pollution lowers brain function, can lead to lower verbal and maths scores;

The world’s top 20 most polluted cities, according to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) database, are in developing countries.

Almost all the cities in low- and middle-income countries with more than 1,00,000 residents fail to meet WHO air quality guidelines.

Long-term exposure to air pollution lowers brain function, which reflects in decreased verbal and mathematics scores, apart from causing heart disease and breathing problems, a new study from China has said.

“... a narrow focus on the negative effect on health may underestimate the total cost of air pollution. Our findings imply that the indirect effect of pollution on social welfare could be much larger than previously thought,” Xiaobo Zhang, one of the authors of the paper, said.

The study retrospectively analysed data of nearly 32,000 people from two waves (2010 and 2014) of the China Family Panel Study, a nationally representative longitudinal survey that looks at topics like economic activities, education outcome, family dynamics, relationships, and health.”

Unquote;

• The report study emphasises the cognitive ability module of the test has standardised mathematics and word-recognition questions, and was sorted in ascending order of difficulty.

• The score given was the highest rank of a question that a person was able to answer.

• This dataset was then compared to the local pollution data, which shows that the brain has lost cognitive function and this is a now confirmed that air pollution is now a serious cause of brain damage.
• QUOTE;

“We speculate that the pollutant damage is most likely accumulating in the white matter of the brain which is mainly associated with the language functioning. The negative impact of three-year accumulative exposure to air pollution for men’s verbal test scores is 49% higher than that for women,” Zhang, who is also a senior research fellow with the Washington-based International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), said”.

Unquote;

We at CEAC say this research had estimated that reducing fine particulate matter concentrations to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) standard (50 g/m3) would increase verbal and math scores by 2.41 and 0.39 points, and this shows why we need to measure vehicle emissions now.

Though the research was conducted in China, we consider as a major trading partner now we in NZ should support the researchers suggestions that the implications would be true for all developing countries, including India and elsewhere where industrial and transport activities are increasing such as NZ.

The world’s top 20 most polluted cities, according to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) database, are in developing countries.

CEAC say this is very good “environmental stewardship” our Government now should embrace for our ‘public community health and wellbeing.’

END


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Citizens Environmental Advocacy Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Before The Election: Prisoner Voting Rights To Be Restored

People sentenced to less than three years in prison will have their voting rights restored... This will return the law to how it was pre-2010 when a National Party Bill removed voting rights from all sentenced prisoners.

The announcement follows a report from the Waitangi Tribunal that the 2010 law disproportionally impacts Māori prisoners and is inconsistent with the Treaty of Waitangi. It also follows the High Court's declaration (upheld by the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court) that the current law is inconsistent with the right to vote in the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act 1990. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Compensating Afghan Civilian Casualties

Given that the NZ Defence Force has needed to be hauled kicking and screaming into belatedly arranging an adequate clean-up of its old firing range… what would it take before New Zealand offers to pay compensation to the families of those who suffered death and injury from what was left behind on our watch? More>>

ALSO:

Predator Free: $3.5m For New Pest Controls

New Zealand First is proud to announce the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) has allocated $3.5 million to develop innovative predator control approaches which will reduce the need for repeated 1080 use. More>>

ALSO:

Children's Day: Commissioner Calls For Govt Commitment

“Three decades on, we are able to celebrate some significant changes for children like the recent launch of a Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy. But we still have a long way to go to prioritise children’s rights.” More>>

ALSO:

Elections: Proposed Electorate Boundaries Released

The Representation Commission is proposing changes to half of New Zealand’s electorates and establishing a new electorate in south Auckland… More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 