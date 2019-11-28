Play In - Sit In - Sign In for Global Climate Strike



“Our students cannot go on strike for climate action this Friday, so their parents and whanau will show solidarity through a Play In - Sit In - Sign In at Parliament, ”, says Alicia Hall, founder of the Millions of Mothers movement.

“This Friday in Wellington, while students sit exams, their mothers… their fathers, grandparents, aunties, uncles and everyone who cares about the future of our children and our planet will be assembling at Parliament. They will be demanding Parliament treat the climate crisis for what it is - an emergency and gathering signatures for an Open Letter to political parties petitioning for a formal agreement on cooperative politics on climate."

“Since the first strike in March this year, my four-year-old daughter has called Parliament Grounds “climate justice” - not because of anything that goes on in the buildings, but because of all the work done by Ollie Langridge, Friday's for Future and Millions of Mothers out on the lawn to draw attention to the issue. “The Zero Carbon Bill has been passed, but the ultimate destination is still far-off. Now we need our Members of Parliament to make this an actual place of Climate Justice.

“Most of our elected leaders in Parliament are parents too. And so I appeal to them, parent to parent. Please stop politicising our children’s future. The climate crisis is a challenge that we all must face together. We need a cooperative politics, we need a renewable and regenerative economy, and we need to hear from leaders what transition and adaptation will look like in the practical sense so we can start having conversations with each other and reimagining our future world."



When: Friday 29 November, 12 - 2 pm

Where: Children's Playground, Parliament Grounds

Open Letter to Parliament: https://www.change.org/p/formalise-cross-party-partnership-to-protect-children-from-further-climate-breakdown?recruiter=1017013031&recruited_by_id=2dca6d40-0258-11ea-952f-2fe307a6a842&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink&utm_campaign=petition_dashboard

