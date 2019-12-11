Infrastructure spending good news for SMEs
Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 2:46 pm
Press Release: EMA
Today’s major infrastructure spending announcement is
good news for members in the EMA’s upper North Island
region.
EMA Head of Advocacy and Strategy, Alan McDonald,
says an additional infrastructure spend of $12 billion over
four years is a welcome boost, especially with $6.8 billion
of it going into the transport sector.
"We’ve already
seen an additional $400 million allocated to school
infrastructure, and the $300m announced for new spend on
hospitals is also going into an area that needs the
additional funding attention," he says.
For EMA members
the most welcome news is the new transport spend, as its
region from Taupo North continues grow rapidly without
having the necessary connectivity and ease of movement to
support that growth.
The new funding will be in addition
to what has already been allocated in the National Land
Transport Plan (NLTP).
"Our understanding is that in some
cases the funding may speed up projects in the NLTP or
supplant already allocated funds. Where that happens the
funding that is freed up from the NLTP will then be
reallocated for other NLTP projects to further accelerate
that pipeline," says Mr McDonald.
"While details about
which projects will receive the new funding are being held
back - they are likely to be announced in the New Year -
there are a number of public transport, rail and road
projects across the upper North Island that are virtually
ready to go and if brought forward will bring considerable
benefits to businesses in the region," he says.
The new
National Infrastructure Commission will rightly prioritise
the projects, but the EMA's wish-list of shovel-ready
projects would include:
The third rail main, rail
electrification between Papatoetoe and Pukekohe, the airport
to Puhinui link, the north western busway and Mill Road in
Auckland; the route south from Whangarei to Auckland; the
corridors in and out of Hamilton; and the road from Katikati
to
Tauranga.
ENDS
