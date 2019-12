Greenpeace response to Regional Emissions profile

"Southland’s councils must take heed of this report, reduce regional cow numbers, regulate the phase out of use climate wrecking synthetic fertiliser and invest in more plant-based regenerative farming".

"This latest report confirms industrial dairying is Southlands dirtiest industry. We urgently need fewer cows if we are going to address the climate and water crises.

Thursday, 12 December: Great South has today released a profile of Southland’s emission sources for the 2018 calendar year. It shows that agricultural-related emissions were identified to be the largest emission source for Southland, representing 69% of overall gross emissions.

PM's Statement: Deadly Eruption Of Whakaari / White Island

At this stage, we can confirm that amongst those currently listed as missing or injured are New Zealanders who were part of the tour operation, and tourists from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Malaysia. That is to the best of our knowledge.

To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief at this moment in time, and in your sorrow. Your loved ones stood alongside kiwis who were hosting you here. We grieve with you, and we grieve with them...



Ministry For Culture And Heritage - Flag half-masting directive - Whakaari White Island eruption

Police Update: Two Further Fatalities

Two further people have died following the eruption on Whakaari / White Island, bringing the official toll to eight. One was being treated at Middlemore Hospital and one at Waikato Hospital.



Gordon Campbell: On The Eruption And Tourism Safety

Adventure tourism is a central theme in New Zealand tourism, and by definition, adventure always includes a certain level of risk. That said, New Zealand itself is also at risk of being seen as a tourism destination where commercial factors – rather than safety factors – are routinely allowed to determine the point where the boundary line of acceptable risk is being drawn.