Greenpeace response to Regional Emissions profile
Thursday, 12 December 2019, 10:03 am
Press Release: Greenpeace New Zealand
Greenpeace response to Regional Emissions profile released
today by Great South
Thursday, 12 December: Great
South has today released a profile of Southland’s emission
sources for the 2018 calendar year. It shows that
agricultural-related emissions were identified to be the
largest emission source for Southland, representing 69% of
overall gross emissions.
"Southland's single biggest
climate criminal is industrial dairying. There are too many
cows," says Greenpeace campaigner Gen Toop.
"This latest
report confirms industrial dairying is Southlands dirtiest
industry. We urgently need fewer cows if we are going to
address the climate and water crises.
"Southland’s
councils must take heed of this report, reduce regional cow
numbers, regulate the phase out of use climate wrecking
synthetic fertiliser and invest in more plant-based
regenerative
farming".
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.
Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.
PM's Statement: Deadly Eruption Of Whakaari / White Island
At this stage, we can confirm that amongst those currently listed as missing or injured are New Zealanders who were part of the tour operation, and tourists from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Malaysia. That is to the best of our knowledge.
To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief at this moment in time, and in your sorrow. Your loved ones stood alongside kiwis who were hosting you here. We grieve with you, and we grieve with them... More>>
Police Update: Two Further Fatalities
Two further people have died following the eruption on Whakaari / White Island, bringing the official toll to eight. One was being treated at Middlemore Hospital and one at Waikato Hospital. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Eruption And Tourism Safety
Adventure tourism is a central theme in New Zealand tourism, and by definition, adventure always includes a certain level of risk. That said, New Zealand itself is also at risk of being seen as a tourism destination where commercial factors – rather than safety factors – are routinely allowed to determine the point where the boundary line of acceptable risk is being drawn. More>>