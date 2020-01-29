Animal Cruelty, Unequal Treatment And Censorship

Yesterday MPI was in court for prosecuting an opposition MP’s husband and son for cruelty for cows, yet MPI looked the other way when Ospri aerially poisoned an estimated 92% of Molesworth deer, many leaving unmothered fawns and they refused to investigate DOC for allegations that their aerial 1080 poison operation on private farmland in Mapara had poisoned eight pregnant cows.

Our government speaks of kindness and compassion yet it turns a blind eye to its own inhumane actions. The ongoing cruel animal poisoning by government authorities and with public funds is a pointer of how disconnected our NZ society has become.

They prosecute the occasional farmer for ill treating a cow yet turn a blind eye to their own animal cruelty on a mass scale" said Alan Simmons, Co-leader of the NZ Outdoors Party.



Ospri and TB Free interests admit they have serially poisoned thousands of deer in the Molesworth, Clarence and in Otago, Time and time again we have cows poisoned in their paddock and dying the most horrific of deaths, and hundreds of dog trying to bite the stomachs open in pain. We would have thought MPI would urgently look into these issues" said Alan Simmons. "There seems to be a mindset that if the animal is cruelly poisoned by a government department then its somehow ok. Perhaps this is because MPI staff spend too much time in their offices and not enough in the hills observing the haunting death of pets, farmed animals and wildlife.”

As the community has worked to raise awareness and bring this cruel poisoning to an end, its now the media who have blocked information. '"Perhaps they make too much money from advertising MPI, DOC and Ospri and their pro- chemical spin and have become more concerned with profits than what is right or publishing information in the public interest. Any media that censors public information is letting us down and should be boycotted." said Alan "if you know information has been censored you can’t trust it so you don’t know what to believe."



"The NZ Outdoors Party is calling on MPI, DOC, OSPRI, Fairfax media and all other companies who condone the use of poisons to reconsider or face the wrath of a public backlash, and its calling on the media to stand up for democracy and freedom of speech.

