Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Half Of Kiwis Say A Promise To Urgently Improve Unhealthy Homes Could Swing Their Vote In Election

Wednesday, 26 February 2020, 9:43 am
Press Release: Green Building Council

Half of New Zealanders are more likely to vote for a political party in this year’s general election that promises to ‘significantly and urgently’ improve the unhealthy state of homes in Aotearoa.

The Consumerlink survey, carried out for the Green Building Council, asked New Zealanders whether a promise by political parties to significantly and urgently improve the state of homes would sway their vote.

Half of those surveyed said they were more likely or much more likely to vote for a party that did, while just one in 20 said they were less likely or much less likely.

The survey results, released today, also revealed that six in 10 New Zealanders felt that they have lived in or are living in a home that may be damaging their health or the health of others in the home.

Last year the Government introduced the healthy homes standards, intended to raise the poor quality of rental homes. The Green Building Council commented that these standards did not go far enough, and that hundreds of thousands of homes will remain cold and damp as they will never be reached by these schemes.

Andrew Eagles, head of the Green Building Council, said: “When the very places we live are making our kids sick, promises to make Aotearoa the world’s most liveable country sound as hollow as an uninsulated bedroom wall. The pace of change needed to fix this has so far been close to glacial.

“It’s now high time for every political party to make a manifesto promise to significantly and urgently improve the unacceptable and unhealthy state of our homes. Taking measures, including improving New Zealand’s woeful Building Code, and energy labelling, would improve the health of New Zealanders, the health of our finances as household bills decrease, and the financial strain put on our health services.

“While there’s sure to be a raft of issues that shape people’s votes, this survey shows that the state of our homes is set to be an important issue in September’s election.”

Around half of New Zealand homes have visible mould. Half of New Zealand adults say they live in a cold house, and over 60 percent of Kiwis say their homes need repairs.

Cold and damp New Zealand houses have been linked to asthma, rheumatic fever and respiratory infections. Respiratory disease affects 700,000 Kiwis, is responsible for almost 80,000 hospital admissions, one-third of which are children, and costs New Zealand $6billion a year, according to the Asthma Foundation.

The survey was carried out from 29 January until 4 February, and questioned 1000 New Zealanders. The general election date of 19 September was announced by the Prime Minister on 28 January, one day before the fieldwork commenced.

Those surveyed were asked ‘The General Election is on 19 September this year. Would you be more likely, the same or less likely to vote for a political party that promised to significantly and urgently improve the state of unhealthy homes in New Zealand when in Government?’ 47 percent of respondents said they were much more likely or more likely to vote for a party that made such a promise.

The New Zealand Green Building Council is a not-for-profit organisation, working to make sure that all New Zealanders are safe, healthy and happy at home, at work, wherever they are, because better buildings mean healthier, happier Kiwis.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Green Building Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Land, Air & Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade


Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion NZ Upgrade Programme announced by the Government last month, $300 million was allocated for capital projects in regional New Zealand.
The first package of regional projects – worth about $190 million – has been announced by Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones at an infrastructure seminar today... More>>


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Action On Fuel Market Competition

The Government has released a comprehensive response to ensuring New Zealanders get a fairer deal at the petrol pump. This follows the Commerce Commission fuel market ... More>>

ALSO:



Child Poverty: 18,400 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed new reporting showing the Coalition Government is on track to meet its child poverty targets, with 18,400 children lifted out of poverty as a result of the Families Package... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Unreal Optimism About Coronavirus

At this week’s Chinese New Year celebrations, PM Jacinda Ardern was resolutely upbeat that business with China would soon bounce back to normal – better than ever, even - once the coronavirus epidemic has been brought under control. To Ardern, ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 