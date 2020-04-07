Message From Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth To The People Of New Zealand

As people across New Zealand and the Commonwealth are experiencing unprecedented changes to their lives, concerns for family and friends, and financial uncertainty, you are in my thoughts and prayers.

I send my enduring thanks to those who continue to put the service of others above themselves, whether by staying at home, providing essential services, or by caring for the most vulnerable.

It is through this sense of community, dedication and faith, that I am confident New Zealanders will rise to the challenge and overcome.

Kia kaha, kia māia, kia manawanui.

