Public Service Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes said today the 20% pay cut for public service chief executives was the right thing to do.

The Commissioner welcomed the Prime Minister’s statement and thanked public service chief executives for offering to take a pay cut.

Mr Hughes said many New Zealanders and their families were facing unemployment and tough economic times in the months ahead and it was appropriate the public service tightened its belt.

“Public servants have a critical role in the Government's response to Covid-19,” says Mr Hughes.

“Our mission is to implement the Government's response and recovery effort, and keep the public service running for New Zealanders. This is a big job and no one else can do this.

“I am proud of the way the public service workforce has mobilised to respond to one of the biggest challenges New Zealand has ever faced. Many are volunteering to do more than their normal duties and coming up with innovative ideas and solutions to get the job done.”

The Commissioner and the Deputy State Services Commissioner, whose salaries are set by the Remuneration Authority, have also committed to taking a 20% pay cut, in line with public service chief executives.

© Scoop Media