Royal Commission Responds To Survivor Requests To Provide Written Accounts Of Abuse

The Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry has unveiled the option for people to provide accounts of abuse or neglect in writing, in response to requests from survivors to do so.

Inquiry Chair Coral Shaw said the Royal Commission is attempting to give survivors abused in State care or faith-based institutions as many practical options as possible to engage with the Inquiry in ways that suit them.

“We want to hear from as many survivors as possible, and some survivors tell us they would prefer to write to us,” said Shaw.

“The ability to provide written accounts will be a better option for those survivors who wish to write their stories in their own time.

“In addition, the ability for survivors to engage with the Commission in writing is more important than ever due to the current physical restrictions imposed around COVID-19.

“The same wellbeing support and legal assistance options are available to those who choose to provide written accounts and guidance is provided about what information we are looking for,” Shaw said.

As with private sessions and public hearings, information gathered through written accounts will inform the reports the Inquiry produces and its recommendations for change.

With the consent of survivors, relevant information about cases of abuse and abusers will be passed to the Police.

To find out more information about providing a written account, legal assistance and wellbeing support, we encourage survivors to contact us on 0800 222 727 or contact@abuseincare.org.nz.

About the Abuse in Care Inquiry

The Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry is investigating the abuse and neglect that happened to children, young people and vulnerable adults in care from 1950 to 1999. It will also consider experiences of abuse or neglect before 1950 and after 1999. Through hearing from survivors, evidence and research, it will make recommendations to the Governor General on how New Zealand can better care for children, young people and vulnerable adults.

