Govt Misses The Mark With Māori Media Sector Proposal

Māori Party Co-leader and Te Tai Hauāuru candidate Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is raising concerns about the Government’s Māori Media Shift proposal that would amalgamate Māori news and current affairs one service run by Māori TV.

“As someone with a background in the sector, I am supporting the concerns of many Māori media professionals who are deeply worried about the proposal,” said Māori Party Co-leader and Te Tai Hauāuru candidate Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

“The review should have proposed several options for change that could be considered – it’s unacceptable that the Government has only proposed one option. They have missed the mark - the conversation should be focused on increasing funding to the sector.

“One news service would never be suggested for the mainstream sector – it is a breach of our rights and would deal a fatal blow to so many of our Māori current affairs and news shows, which all bring unique perspectives and formats.

“I worked in the Māori media sector for 10 years in a variety of different roles. The sector has continuously been treated like the poor cousin, who has had to sit back and watch mainstream media be bailed out while they continue to get fed crumbs.

“The failings and challenges the sector are facing is the Crown’s own doing - they designed the funding models which have seen iwi radio and the sector more generally critically underfunded, which has restrained the promotion of te reo Māori me ōna tikanga.

“The discussion we should be having is about how the Crown should be investing significantly in the Māori media sector and reversing decades of underfunding – the sector has achieved so much on the smell of an oily rag, just imagine the possibilities if they were actually funded adequately,” said Mrs Ngarewa-Packer.

