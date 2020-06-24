Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Waikato Regional Council Opposed To Queue Jumping

Wednesday, 24 June 2020, 4:38 pm
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

Waikato Regional Council will this afternoon tell the Environment Select Committee it does not support a bid by Auckland Council to jump the queue for more water from Waikato River catchments.

Chair Russ Rimmington said there had been no mention by Auckland Council and Watercare during recent meetings that they would ask the Environment Select Committee to include the 2013 consent application as its twelfth project for the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Bill 2020.

“The first we knew was late on Sunday, so this has been a real surprise and quite frankly it’s offensive,” Cr Rimmington said. “It’s a backdoor approach that prevents openness and transparency. That’s not how we work in the Waikato.

“There’s no question Auckland’s water woes are bringing to a head the challenges posed by the current first in-first served system. But Kiwis understand the concept of queuing and it’s not fair on those who applied first that Watercare be given preferential treatment,” Cr Rimmington said.

“Auckland want 80 per cent of what’s currently left to be allocated. So if they jump the queue and get all they’re asking for, there’d be just 20 per cent left to allocate between 300-plus other applicants. That means many will miss out altogether.

“Furthermore, it is out of step with the coalition government’s policies to both protect New Zealand’s freshwater resources and support provincial growth.”

Cr Rimmington said he would be pointing out to the select committee that Te Ture Whaimana o Te Awa o Waikato (Vision & Strategy for the Waikato River) is the primary document that governs the use of the Waikato River and it’s important that’s reflected in the legislation.

“We are not convinced that if Auckland’s water take is included in the fast-track legislation the Vision and Strategy will be properly considered, even if our request to have it included in the legislation is accepted.

“The Vision & Strategy arises from the Treaty settlement agreement between Waikato River iwi and the Crown. Giving preferential treatment to Auckland is likely to give rise to new and unnecessary breaches of the Treaty.

“Also, enabling Watercare to jump the queue may adversely impact on others who have lawfully sought water before Watercare.”

Cr Rimmington said Waikato Regional Council would welcome renewed efforts to change the system – but jumping the queue is not the answer.

“What Watercare and Auckland Council should be doing is focusing their efforts on building adequate infrastructure and talking with others who have allocated water available to share,” Cr Rimmington said.

Auckland currently takes approximately two-thirds of its water from Waikato River catchments – the main stem of the Waikato River, and two of its tributaries (Mangatangi and Mangatawhiri rivers) in the Hunua Ranges which are dammed and the water diverted into Auckland.

From the Waikato River, Watercare has consents from Waikato Regional Council to take 175 million litres per day (MLD). An application lodged in May for another 100 MLD is on hold with Watercare’s agreement while appropriate consultation is carried out by Watercare with mana whenua.

The separate application for 200 MLD was lodged in 2013 based on predicted future needs towards the end of this decade, not 2021. On this basis it is disingenuous to use the fast track legislation as the application is not for Auckland’s current needs. This application is sitting in the Waikato Deferral Queue.

In presenting its submission to the select committee on Monday, Auckland councillor and chair of the regulatory committee Linda Cooper noted that there was a policy of “just in time” when it came to building infrastructure for Watercare.

“Our understanding is that Watercare does not have the ability to either treat or convey to Auckland the extra 200 MLD sought in the consent, or for that matter the 100 MLD application staff are currently processing,” Cr Rimmington said.

In addition, Watercare also has consents – granted under the Auckland Regional Plan rules – to take water from the Mangatangi and Mangatawhiri rivers. With these consents, lodged while the rivers were under Auckland’s jurisdiction, there is no limit to how much water can be taken from the reservoirs created through the damming of the two rivers, so long as a small residual flow remains.

“A large majority of the water that enters the reservoirs in the Hunua Ranges supplies Auckland, with only a small amount left to join the Waikato River above the Tuakau treatment plant,” Cr Rimmington said.

“The Mangatawhiri is a culturally significant river, historically linked to the land wars that started in July 1863. And the Mangatangi flows into the internationally recognised Whangamarino Wetland.”

Cr Rimmington said it was “scaremongering” by Auckland Mayor Phil Goff to suggest the 2013 application could take another decade to process.

He also noted that, for example, the consent for Mangatawhiri had been lodged with Auckland Regional Council in 1999 and had not been determined by the time boundaries changed in 2010 – some 11 years later. The consent process was passed across to the Waikato Regional Council in January 2011 and this Council completed that process in 2012.

Additional information

Watercare’s application lodged in 2013 is 96th in the order of those seeking a “new” allocation. However, there are another 10 ahead of Watercare who have sought to replace their allocation without asking for an increase, which would also be dealt with first.

In some cases, those seeking to replace their consents have ended up getting less, because they haven’t needed it all. That means there’s more water available for those further down in the queue, which ultimately benefits applicants such as Watercare.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Negating Covid-19 Success, And K-pop’s Links With Black Activism

National MP Michael Woodhouse took his party’s credibility to a new low this morning via his inability to prove his claim that a homeless man had managed to freeload for 14 days inside a quarantine hotel in Auckland. Perusal of the CCTV footage has failed to provide any sign that the homeless man exists, but hey no worries. As Woodhouse told Morning Report : “The abscence of any evidence that it did occur is not evidence that it didn’t occur.” Think about that for a moment. The fact there is no evidence the moon is made of green cheese is not evidence that it isn’t, right?.. More>>

 

Drought: Waikato Iwi Look To Block Auckland Water Grab

Waikato iwi want to block Auckland Council's bid to more than double the city's daily water grab from the Waikato River. More>>

ALSO:

PM Statement: Shooting In Massey

The Prime Minister and Minister of Police have issued the following statement on the shooting in Massey this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Gun Law: A New Firearms System Focused On Safety

Tougher gun laws will begin to take effect from next week following the passage of new firearms legislation through Parliament today. The Minister of Police says the Third Reading of the Arms Legislation Bill is an historic milestone for community ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Building A Stronger Health And Disability System

The Government is committing to a long-term programme of reform to build a stronger New Zealand Health and Disability System that delivers for all. More>>

ALSO:

National: Todd Muller Outlines National’s First Term Priorities

Creating tens of thousands of new full-time jobs and building a better economy than before the Covid-19 crisis will be National’s top priorities in its first term, Leader of the Opposition Todd Muller told his home community of Te Puna today. In ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On level One, And Living With Predatory Markets


Welcome to Level One, earthlings. This is the new normality while the virus still roams beyond the border walls. Those borders will remain closed and guarded by quarantine for any entrants from outside, and while the Transtasman bubble remains an idea that the Australians have yet to sign off. Although some firms in the tourism sector still don’t seem to have grasped the fact, our government can’t unilaterally create a Transtasman bubble, or declare when it will come into existence. We need Canberra to agree, and to prioritise it... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Armed Response Teams Will Not Continue

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has today announced that Armed Response Teams (ARTs) will not be part of the New Zealand policing model in the future. The decision not to roll-out ARTs following the six-month trial (which finished in April) has ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into gear

The Green Party is pleased to reveal its candidate list for the upcoming election. With a mix of familiar faces and fresh new talent, this exceptional group of candidates are ready to lead the Greens back into Government. Using the most democratic list ... More>>

ALSO:

  • National - Tania Tapsell National’s New Candidate For East Coast
  • ACT - ACT Announces First 49 Candidates From Small Business, Farming, Law And Engineering
  • Greg O'Connor - Greg O’Connor Confirmed As Labour Party Candidate For The Ōhāriu Electorate At 2020 General Election

    • PM Press Conference: Extended Cruise Ship Ban, Mandatory Traveller Testing

    The government is extending a ban on cruise ships and updating its health order to make clear that travellers may be required to take multiple tests, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. More>>

    ALSO:

    Gordon Campbell: On The Perils Of Making Damage Control Your Top Priority

    Surely, the only thing worse than making a serious mistake is to then try and minimise its implications – especially when the efforts at damage control seem highly likely to get shot to pieces. Yet somewhat incredibly, Health Ministry director-general ... More>>

    Trade: New Zealand And UK Launch Free Trade Talks

    New Zealand and the UK have formally launched free trade negotiations today. More>>

    ALSO:

    Government: $60m For Nationwide Job Creation

    The Provincial Growth Fund is providing $60 million to councils and KiwiRail to create employment for local workers, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones announced today. More>>

    ALSO:

    RNZ: Two new cases leaving isolation 'an unacceptable failure of the system' - Ardern

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the incident that saw two new Covid-19 cases leaving isolation "should never have happened and cannot be repeated".
    Speaking to media to address actions taken by the government in response to two new Covid-19 cases announced yesterday, Ardern said the case represented "an unacceptable failure of the system"... More>>

    ALSO:

    Hamilton City Council: Captain Hamilton’s Statue To Be Removed

    Hamilton City Council has decided to remove the bronze statue of Captain Hamilton from Civic Square after a formal request from Waikato-Tainui. The request comes after a growing international drive to remove statues which are seen to represent cultural ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Scoop Team: PM’s Press Conference – The Move To Level One

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said New Zealand will move to covid-19 level one restrictions from midnight tonight. Cabinet’s decision follows the Ministry of Health saying there were no active cases in the country and there had been no new ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Energy & Environment: Carbon Prices Hit Record High As Shaw Warns About Them Going Lower

    First published in Energy and Environment on June 11, 2020. Carbon markets hit record highs in NZ this week with those interested in the trade trying to figure out what will happen with NZ unit prices in light of changes the Emissions Trading Scheme ... More>>

    ALSO:


    The Dig: Steady State Economics: We’ve Got Some (systems) Thinking To Do

    In this time of impending economic and ecological crises, we urgently need to aim for a sustainable or ‘steady state’ economy. In order to get there, we will need to adopt a ‘systems-thinking’ outlook taking into account the interconnections of our complex world.

    In short, we’ve got some systems thinking to do... More>>

    ALSO:


    work Join ScoopPro
     
    Submit News / Press Releases
     
    person_add Join ScoopCitizen
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     


     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
     
     
     