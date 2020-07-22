Cabinet Office Should Investigate Peters’s Antarctic Indiscretion

Responding to reports that Foreign Minister Winston Peters directed Antarctica New Zealand to give his friends two spots on an expedition, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says:

“This looks like a clear-cut case of Winston Peters abusing his Ministerial privileges to do personal favours for his mates.”

“It’s clear that officials were uncomfortable with Peters’s request, and that they were worried about bumping off someone who actually had good reason to be on the expedition.”

“The Prime Minister must prevent this behaviour from setting a precedent. She should immediately direct the Cabinet Office to investigate why the Foreign Minister decided two of his mates deserved a taxpayer-funded jaunt to Antarctica.”

