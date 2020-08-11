Witness Key Milestone In Election Timeline

The 52nd Parliament will be dissolved this week, formally marking the first step towards holding the general election.

The public is invited to witness this significant, triennial event which will take place on the Parliament forecourt on Wednesday 12 August. The ceremony commences at 10.50am, and can be viewed in person at Parliament, via a livestream or on Parliament TV.

In the event of bad weather, the ceremony will take place inside Parliament House however seating will be limited.

Only the Queen of New Zealand or the Governor-General, acting on advice of the Prime Minister, has the power to dissolve Parliament. The short dissolution ceremony must take place in public and involves the Herald of Arms Extraordinary, Phillip O’Shea, reading a proclamation signed by the Governor-General, the Right Honourable Dame Patsy Reddy. The reading will be witnessed by Clerk of the House of Representatives David Wilson, the Deputy Clerk of the House, Suze Jones and the Clerk-Assistant James Picker.

After Parliament is dissolved, all business that is before the House of Representatives and select committee lapses. When the 53rd Parliament meets the House can decide to reinstate this business and it can continue its progress through the House.

Following the dissolution, the Governor-General issues a writ, directing the Chief Electoral Officer to hold a general election of members of the House of Representatives. The writ will also lay out the last day for the nomination of candidates, polling day and the latest day for the return of the writ with the name of elected constituency candidates. .

The opening of the 53rd Parliament will take place after the general election, which is scheduled to take place on 19 September.

KEY DETAILS:

WHAT: The dissolution of the 52nd Parliament.

WHEN: Wednesday 12 August 2020, from 10.50am.

WHERE: Parliament forecourt. A livestream will also be available, and it will be aired on Parliament TV.

