The Sentencing Of The Christchurch Terrorist | An Independent Analysis By Tahir Nawaz

We are all aware that the case of the Christchurch Terrorist who masterminded the massacre of 51 and wounding 52 Muslims during the Friday prayers on 15 March 2019 in An-Noor Mosque and the Linwood Islamic Centre in Christchurch has now ended. He has been given the maximum sentence of life without parole that is allowed in the New Zealand Justice system.

The sentencing yesterday by the High Court Judge in Christchurch has been largely welcomed by the vast majority of the community in general and the victims’ families in particular. Indeed, a very sad episode has ended.

The New Zealand Muslim community is grateful to the Government and the relevant agencies involved in bringing the matter to a satisfactory close or a beginning of a final closure. We acknowledge the different levels of impact experienced by individuals who went through the ordeal.;

The Muslim community gratefully acknowledges all the support given by the New Zealand Police and a host of other organizations (like the Red Cross), before and after the event.

We should also give kudos to the media for supporting the victims’ family during the ordeal. It has been an intense period with high emotions. The media was very professional in handling the issues in that from the very beginning, it focused mainly on the victims rather than the perpetrator of the crime

There is now a greater responsibility for all New Zealanders. Conversations must be held at all levels to combat “hate crime”. We should not allow any individuals or groups like the “White Supremacists” or any extremists to divide the unity and the social fabric of the New Zealand society.

About Writer:

Tahir Nawaz is Senior Analyst of Muslim Affairs of New Zealand & Global Muslims. He is current President of International Muslim Association of New Zealand Tahir is also Adjunct Research Fellow at Victoria University of Wellington and actively involved in the interfaith communities and current member of Wellington Abrahamic Council of New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

