Auditor-General's Annual Report 2019/20 Published

We’ve published our Annual report 2019/20 on our website.

It has been a challenging year for the country, the public sector, and the Office. We have all been deeply affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. In times of crisis, public trust and confidence in the public services is critical.

This annual report outlines our achievements during the year, how we have responded to the challenges of the pandemic, and how we have prepared ourselves to be better positioned to play our role into the future.

Our work programme for the coming year includes a focus on providing clear and independent information about the Government’s Covid-19 response, and further work looking at how the public sector is improving the lives of New Zealanders.

Reviewing New Zealand’s preparedness to implement the Sustainable Development Goals

We’ve published some information about our work looking at the government’s preparedness to implement the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. This work will provide an independent view on New Zealand’s preparedness to achieve the goals by 2030, providing findings that inform government organisations’ planning, implementation, and monitoring activities. Read more about this work on our website.

