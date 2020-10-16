Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Metlink Drives Diversity With Pink Shirt Day

Friday, 16 October 2020, 11:19 am
Press Release: Metlink

Hundreds of Metlink staff are donning pink shirts, hats and other creative accessories to stand together as part of a diverse community against bullying and discrimination.

The annual Pink Shirt Day began in Canada, but its clear message of standing together against bullying and discrimination and creating safe, respectful spaces for diversity is one that all communities, workplaces and whānau can be part of.

Scott Gallacher, general manager of Metlink says thousands of people, from all walks of life, come together on Metlink services across the region each and every day.

“We know from our experience during COVID-19 that public transport plays an important role in connecting communities and cultures.

“With a steady increase in patronage since lockdown, we are seeing more and more people moving around the region and re-connecting which worth celebrating on Pink Shirt Day,” adds Mr Gallacher.

Many of the Metlink staff and operators are taking part by wearing pink shirts, hats and other creative accessories to demonstrate their support for the day’s kaupapa.

Tranzurban transport and operations director, Keven Snelgrove, one of Metlink’s bus operators says, “We are 100 percent supportive of Pink Shirt Day and encourage our team members in Wellington, Hutt Valley and Wairarapa to engage in this great cause which stands for speaking up and standing together to stop bullying, whether it be in the workplace, at home or on the sporting field.”

For Metlink, the day is a playful and colourful way to celebrate both its staff and customers while promoting health, safety and wellbeing on its services.

Alexander Earl at Transdev, Metlink’s rail operator, says, “We recognise the diverse community that travel on our services, as well as the great team on board and behind the scenes who keep our networks running every day.

“Pink Shirt Day is an opportunity for us to celebrate diversity, and to promote kindness and inclusiveness with our passengers with a sea of pink shirts.

“Our hope is to inspire all our customers to join us on this journey, so we can continue to Kōrero Mai, Kōrero Atu, Mauri Tū, Mauri Ora – Speak Up, Stand Together, Stop Bullying!”

Metlink is dedicated to the health, safety and wellbeing of all its customers and encourages passengers to speak out and report bullying of any kind on its services.

Visit Metlink’s Facebook page to see how Metlink celebrated Pink Shirt Day.

ALSO:

