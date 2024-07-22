Minister To Speak At Australian Space Forum

Hon Judith Collins KC

Minister for Space

Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology

Minister for Space and Science, Innovation and Technology Judith Collins will travel to Adelaide tomorrow for space and science engagements, including speaking at the Australian Space Forum.

While there she will also have meetings and visits with a focus on space, biotechnology and innovation.

“New Zealand has a thriving space sector which we are working hard to grow as we focus on boosting the economy. We are committed to fostering innovation and supporting partnerships between commercial collaborators, research communities and international space agencies, including those in Australia,” Ms Collins says.

“I am looking forward to promoting New Zealand’s space sector and further trans-Tasman collaboration during the Forum.”

The Australian Space Forum is an annual international space event and will this year be attended by 1000 representatives from international and Australian government agencies and the private sector.

Adelaide is home to the Australian Space Agency, SmartSat Cooperative Research Centre and technology and innovation hubs – with the latter delivering world-leading innovation.

“Biotechnology can deliver enormous benefits for New Zealand, and we’re looking at the Australian experience of liberalising their genetic modification rules and introducing a gene technology regulator as we look to do the same here,” Ms Collins says.

“I am really looking forward to learning about the work Australia has under way, especially the current clinical trials and development of cancer therapies.”

Ms Collins returns to New Zealand on Thursday.

